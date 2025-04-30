Work visa for qualified professionals

Germany is one of the most attractive destinations for skilled professionals seeking work opportunities abroad.
Both university graduates and skilled workers without a degree can qualify for a work visa. Germany has a list of professions that do not require a university education, such as: сonstruction workers, metalworkers, chefs etc. For these occupations, applicants must provide proof of recognized vocational training (secondary specialized education) that meets German standards.
Key Requirements for Obtaining a Standard Work Visa in Germany
Vocational Training Graduates
Foreigners with vocational education have good chances if their profession is in demand and faces a labor shortage.
University Graduates
Can work outside their degree field if they have relevant experience (under Germany’s new Migration Act).
Exception: Regulated professions (doctors, architects, etc.).
The diploma must be recognized in Germany (check via Anabin).
No Diploma?
Only EU citizens can work without formal qualifications.
Non-EU nationals must study in Germany (university or vocational training) to qualify.
IT Specialists – Simplified Rules
Can get a visa without a degree if they have 2+ years of proven work experience.
Eligible for an EU Blue Card with 3+ years of experience (even without a degree).