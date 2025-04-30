Work visa for qualified professionals

  1. Realting.com
Process duration: from 1 months
Costs: from
Residence permit
About the Immigration Program

Germany is one of the most attractive destinations for skilled professionals seeking work opportunities abroad.

Both university graduates and skilled workers without a degree can qualify for a work visa. Germany has a list of professions that do not require a university education, such as: сonstruction workers, metalworkers, chefs etc. For these occupations, applicants must provide proof of recognized vocational training (secondary specialized education) that meets German standards.

from 1 months
from
Applicant requirements

Key Requirements for Obtaining a Standard Work Visa in Germany

  1. Vocational Training Graduates

    • Foreigners with vocational education have good chances if their profession is in demand and faces a labor shortage.

  2. University Graduates

    • Can work outside their degree field if they have relevant experience (under Germany’s new Migration Act).

    • Exception: Regulated professions (doctors, architects, etc.).

    • The diploma must be recognized in Germany (check via Anabin).

  3. No Diploma?

    • Only EU citizens can work without formal qualifications.

    • Non-EU nationals must study in Germany (university or vocational training) to qualify.

  4. IT Specialists – Simplified Rules

    • Can get a visa without a degree if they have 2+ years of proven work experience.

    • Eligible for an EU Blue Card with 3+ years of experience (even without a degree).

