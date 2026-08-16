Condos for sale in Germany

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Condos in Germany

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Munich
6
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8
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24 properties total found
Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
3-room apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central area of ​​Munic…
$1,01M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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Condo 3 rooms in Hamburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
A 3-room apartment with a balcony is located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. A ce…
$600,663
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Languages
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Condo 2 rooms in Mainz, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Mainz, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 4
The project offers exquisite, individual, apartments with a balcony or loggia with high-qual…
$554,010
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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Condo 3 rooms in Region Hannover, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Region Hannover, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
The offered 3-room apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an apartment building - a new bu…
$584,218
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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Condo 3 rooms in Darmstadt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Darmstadt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
The design concept of the project is characterized by a thoughtful green area with a park. T…
$680,079
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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Condo 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Large 3-room apartment in a green area of ​​Berlin - ideal for families. Equipment: - …
$600,993
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Condo 3 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
The apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment op…
$696,271
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Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious 3-room apartment in a central prestigious area of ​​​​Munich with large ceilings wi…
$1,40M
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Condo 4 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
4-room apartment of approximately 100 m² located in the center of Berlin. It is located on t…
$717,861
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Condo 3 rooms in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish, modern architecture, ground floor with garden and spacious terraces and loggias, ba…
$545,143
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Condo 2 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
The building was built in 1998 and completely modernized in 2018. The apartment with a ter…
$539,745
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Condo 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
This beautiful apartment is located in a well-maintained apartment building with underground…
$593,720
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Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 6
This quiet and spacious 2-room apartment with balcony is located just a few minutes from Leo…
$669,284
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Condo 2 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
2-room apartment in the popular area of ​​Berlin - Friedrichshain. The area of the living r…
$561,335
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Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 5
3-room apartment in Munich with two balconies and bright rooms. In the apartment: - exc…
$890,580
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Condo 2 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 3
The offered apartment is located on the second floor of a small, well-maintained apartment b…
$464,181
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Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
2-room apartment in Munich in good condition (renovation was carried out in a timely manner)…
$507,361
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Condo 2 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt am Main exhibition…
$534,348
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Condo 2 rooms in Hanover, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
New 2-room apartment in an attractive quarter of Hannover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
$464,181
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Condo 1 room in Berlin, Germany
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room ground floor apartment with garden in Berlin. Equipment: - the apartment was re…
$356,232
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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Condo 4 rooms in Dusseldorf, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
4-room spacious apartment in the central area of ​​Düsseldorf. Modern high-quality equipm…
$993,757
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Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 5
Well-appointed 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on t…
$550,540
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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Condo 3 rooms in Neu Isenburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Neu Isenburg, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
The residential complex, consisting of several high-rise residential buildings and a garden,…
$734,054
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Condo 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 6
The bright 3-room apartment is located on the 6th floor and is ideal urban housing for coupl…
$717,861
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