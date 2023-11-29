Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Condos

Condos for sale in Germany

Condo To archive
Clear all
24 properties total found
Condo 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 6
A bright 3-room apartment is located on the 6th floor and is an ideal urban housing for coup…
€665,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 4 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
€665,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 3
The proposed apartment is located on the second floor with an extra-large well-maintained ap…
€430,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms with parking in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
€556,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 1 room in Berlin, Germany
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 5
3 bedroom apartment in Munich with two balconies and with bright rooms. In the apartment:…
€825,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
€470,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 5
Well-maintained 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on …
€510,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious 3-room apartment in the central prestigious area of Munich with large ceilings with…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony in Darmstadt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony
Darmstadt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
The design concept of the project is characterized by a well-thought-out green area with a p…
€630,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms with parking, with balcony in Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
Condo 2 rooms with parking, with balcony
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 4
The project offers exquisite, individual, apartments with a balcony or loggia with high qual…
€475,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Oerie, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Oerie, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
The proposed 3-room apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an apartment building - a new b…
€500,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Velber, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Velber, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
New 2-room apartment in the attractive quarter of Hanover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
€430,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Escheburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Escheburg, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
3 bedroom apartment with a balcony located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. The c…
€515,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 4 rooms in Dusseldorf, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
4-room spacious apartment in the central district of Dusseldorf. Modern high-quality equi…
€920,580
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Ottobrunn, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Ottobrunn, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central district of …
€870,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
€645,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms with parking in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish, modern architecture, ground floor with garden and spacious terraces and loggias, ba…
€505,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony in Dreieich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony
Dreieich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
€680,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…
€495,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 6
This quiet and spacious 2-room apartment with a balcony is located just a few minutes from L…
€620,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
2-room apartment in the popular area of Berlin - Friedrichshayn. The living room area with …
€520,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

Properties features in Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir