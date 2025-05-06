Immigration programs in Germany

Residence permit
Freelancer and Entrepreneur Visa & Residence Permit in Germany
Germany Germany
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
There are many misconceptions about these types of visas and residence permits. The first is the belief that Germany has a "digital nomad residence permit." People often confuse the freelancer residence permit with it. Yes, digital nomad residence permits exist—for example, in Portugal and S…
Leave a request

Residence permit
Work visa for qualified professionals
Germany Germany
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
Germany is one of the most attractive destinations for skilled professionals seeking work opportunities abroad. Both university graduates and skilled workers without a degree can qualify for a work visa. Germany has a list of professions that do not require a university education, such as…
Leave a request

Residence permit
Visa for studying
Germany Germany
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 3 months
Student visa: For admission to a German university, student college or for preparatory language courses. Requires proof of enrollment and availability of funds to cover tuition and accommodation costs. 1. Higher Education (Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD) Over 400 universities offering…
Leave a request

Residence permit
EU Blue Card
Germany Germany
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 2 months
EU Blue Card: Designed for highly skilled professionals who are working or planning to work in Germany within their field of education. It requires an employment contract with a specified minimum salary. This is the most sought-after type of work visa, offering several attractive benefits…
Leave a request

Residence permit
Job search opportunity card
Germany Germany
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 2 months
This is a new type of residence and job-seeking permit for Germany, valid for 1 year with the possibility of extension up to 3 years. Benefits of the program: Ability to work up to 20 hours per week while searching for a full-time job Right to take on two-week trial jobs …
Leave a request

