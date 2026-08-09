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Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Offenbach, Germany

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apartments
4
6 properties total found
Villa 9 rooms in Sprendlingen, Germany
Villa 9 rooms
Sprendlingen, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
$6,34M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sprendlingen, Germany
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sprendlingen, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
$6,39M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neu Isenburg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Neu Isenburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
The residential complex, consisting of several high-rise residential buildings and a garden,…
$790,100
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 27
The towers are one of the symbols of Frankfurt on the Main. The floor-to-ceiling glazing in …
$755,242
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Condo 3 rooms in Neu Isenburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Neu Isenburg, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
The residential complex, consisting of several high-rise residential buildings and a garden,…
$734,054
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 27
High-rise buildings are one of the symbols of Frankfurt am Main. Floor-to-ceiling glazing in…
$701,669
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

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