Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Landkreis Offenbach

Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Offenbach, Germany

2 properties total found
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony in Dreieich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony
Dreieich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
€680,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 room villa with parking in Dreieich, Germany
Villa 9 room villa with parking
Dreieich, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
€5,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

Properties features in Landkreis Offenbach, Germany

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir