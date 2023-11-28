Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Berlin

Residential properties for sale in Berlin, Germany

apartments
26
27 properties total found
1 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€228,300
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
2 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 5
2 bedroom apartment in good condition with an area of about 52 m ² near the popular area of …
€285,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 6
A bright 3-room apartment is located on the 6th floor and is an ideal urban housing for coup…
€665,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
This 1-room apartment with a well-thought-out layout – is an ideal place to stay in a big ci…
€380,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 3 rooms with parking in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
€556,738
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 2 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 3
The proposed apartment is located on the second floor with an extra-large well-maintained ap…
€430,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
2 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
One bedroom apartment with a loggia in Berlin, currently rented. Repair was carried out in …
€310,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
2 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
The project embodies the minimalist beauty of forms in practical comfort. 2 bedroom apartm…
€435,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 1 room in Berlin, Germany
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
€330,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 4 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
€665,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
€300,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
3 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
3 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 5
3-room apartment in a new residential complex. Bright rooms, spacious rooms, beautiful views…
€980,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
€550,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
2 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 5
€460,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Apartment in Berlin, Germany
Apartment
Berlin, Germany
Area 60 m²
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
€350,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
4 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
4 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the courtyard in Berlin-Schpandau. The majest…
€605,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment with balcony in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment with balcony
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
The well-kept old building with an elevator in the Berlin - Friedrichshayn-Kreuzberg area, b…
€250,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
2-room apartment with a balcony in Berlin - Adlershof district. Open living / dining room wi…
€430,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 2 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
2-room apartment in the popular area of Berlin - Friedrichshayn. The living room area with …
€520,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
2 room apartment with balcony in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment with balcony
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
€250,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 2 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
€500,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
€270,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 11
For sale 1-room apartments near the promenade of the Spree River. This unique complex is loc…
€305,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
€375,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking in Berlin, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
House ( Townhouse ) with a terrace, balcony, parking space in front of the house and its own…
€1,70M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Berlin, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Penthouse is not unique not only due to its location, but also because of the external appea…
Price on request
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Berlin, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Noble penthouse for special quality of life in the best location: Kronprinzengär Penthouse …
€5,58M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com

Properties features in Berlin, Germany

