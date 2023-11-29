Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kreis Mettmann, Germany

apartments
3
3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Haan, Germany
1 room apartment
Haan, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
Price on request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
2 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
€220,000
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
1 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
Full description: the apartment was demolished in 2023 quartra area 26 m2 high floor 1 fl…
€130,000
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский

