Residential properties for sale in Region Hannover, Germany

apartments
5
5 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€305,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Velber, Germany
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Velber, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture of the project meets high standards, but at the same time it is deliberatel…
€450,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Velber, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Velber, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
New 2-room apartment in the attractive quarter of Hanover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
€430,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Oerie, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Oerie, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
The proposed 3-room apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an apartment building - a new b…
€500,900
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 6
This well-groomed 1-room condominium is located in the suburbs of Hanover - Langenhagen, nea…
€160,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

