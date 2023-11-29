Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Offices

Offices for Sale in Germany

сommercial property
288
hotels
32
apartment buildings
21
investment properties
19
shops
25
business for sale
4
Office To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Office with parking in Schwetzingen, Germany
Office with parking
Schwetzingen, Germany
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial building ( ) shopping and office space with long-term rental agreements on one of…
€14,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Office in Obertshausen, Germany
Office
Obertshausen, Germany
Area 19 800 m²
Number of floors 20
Commercial real estate in Germany! Office complex in Frankfurt am Main in a prestigious a…
€110,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Office in Frankfurt, Germany
Office
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 949 m²
Number of floors 3
A package of commercial premises in a new project in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with l…
€3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Office in Aldingen, Germany
Office
Aldingen, Germany
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
To purchase are offered office space on the 1st floor in the new building - a branch of the …
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir