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Offices for sale in Germany

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Frankfurt
4
Hesse
6
Baden-Württemberg
4
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11 properties total found
Office 949 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Office 949 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 949 m²
Number of floors 3
A package of commercial premises in a new project in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with l…
$3,57M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Office 132 m² in Munich, Germany
Office 132 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/5
The property is located close to the lively Pasing Marienplatz square. The location at Pasin…
$1,12M
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Office 3 200 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Office 3 200 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 3 200 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale is a 7-storey prestigious office and commercial building located in the heart of Fr…
$20,02M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Office 19 800 m² in Obertshausen, Germany
Office 19 800 m²
Obertshausen, Germany
Area 19 800 m²
Number of floors 20
Commercial real estate in Germany! Office complex in Frankfurt am Main in a prestigious area…
$126,78M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Office 2 400 m² in Hohenweg, Germany
Office 2 400 m²
Hohenweg, Germany
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial building ( ) shopping and office space with long-term rental agreements on one of…
$16,37M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Office 360 m² in Stuttgart, Germany
Office 360 m²
Stuttgart, Germany
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
To purchase are offered office space on the 1st floor in the new building - a branch of the …
$1,73M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
TekceTekce
Office 949 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Office 949 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 949 m²
Number of floors 3
A package of commercial premises in a new project in the Frankfurt suburb of Main with long-…
$3,60M
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Office 19 800 m² in Obertshausen, Germany
Office 19 800 m²
Obertshausen, Germany
Area 19 800 m²
Number of floors 20
Commercial real estate in Germany!Office complex in Frankfurt on Main in a prestigious area.…
$127,81M
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Office 360 m² in Stuttgart, Germany
Office 360 m²
Stuttgart, Germany
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Office space on the 1st floor in a new building - a branch of a famous bank is offered for p…
$1,74M
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Office 2 400 m² in Hohenweg, Germany
Office 2 400 m²
Hohenweg, Germany
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial building (shopping and office space) with long lease agreements on one of the cen…
$16,50M
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Office 950 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Office 950 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 950 m²
Package of commercial premises with long-term indexed leases in the suburbs of Frankfurt!Qua…
$4,01M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

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