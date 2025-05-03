Nemusli Consult

About company

Since 2018, we have helped more than 2,000 clients obtain a residence permit in Germany. We know that moving is not easy. We are aware of the doubts that haunt every migrant - can I? We know how scary it is to be alone and unknown. Our task is to inspire confidence in you and make the immigration process as comfortable and careful as possible.

We'll take your hand and we'll go all the way to immigration with you. You will feel a solid foothold and support at every stage – from choosing language courses to renting on-site accommodation.

We value your individuality and take into account your situation. We have programs for everyone – for students and aspiring professionals, volunteers and those looking for career opportunities.

We believe that clear planning is a guarantee of success. We have built a system that bypasses all pitfalls and provides for all circumstances. We have been transporting people to Germany even in a global lockdown – the pandemic has taught us to adapt quickly to new realities, so we are ready for any situation.

The best time to move is always now. Our team will help you navigate and determine where to start the path to your dream. There is a way out of every situation – we are here to find it!