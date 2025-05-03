  1. Realting.com
Germany, Bamberg
Immigration consultant
1 month
English, Русский, Deutsch
nemusli-consult.ru/
Since 2018, we have helped more than 2,000 clients obtain a residence permit in Germany. We know that moving is not easy. We are aware of the doubts that haunt every migrant - can I? We know how scary it is to be alone and unknown. Our task is to inspire confidence in you and make the immigration process as comfortable and careful as possible.

We'll take your hand and we'll go all the way to immigration with you. You will feel a solid foothold and support at every stage – from choosing language courses to renting on-site accommodation.

We value your individuality and take into account your situation. We have programs for everyone – for students and aspiring professionals, volunteers and those looking for career opportunities.

We believe that clear planning is a guarantee of success. We have built a system that bypasses all pitfalls and provides for all circumstances. We have been transporting people to Germany even in a global lockdown – the pandemic has taught us to adapt quickly to new realities, so we are ready for any situation.

The best time to move is always now. Our team will help you navigate and determine where to start the path to your dream. There is a way out of every situation – we are here to find it!

This is a new type of residence and job-seeking permit for Germany, valid for 1 year with the possibility of extension up to 3 years. Benefits of the program: Ability to work up to 20 hours per week while searching for a full-time job Right to take on two-week trial jobs Possibility of extension if you receive a job offer Opportunity to switch to another residence permit without leaving the country Pathway to permanent res
EU Blue Card: Designed for highly skilled professionals who are working or planning to work in Germany within their field of education. It requires an employment contract with a specified minimum salary. This is the most sought-after type of work visa, offering several attractive benefits in terms of legal residency and everyday life: Accelerated path to permanent residency (PR): With basic German language skills, Blue Card holders can apply for PR after just 27 months in t
Student visa: For admission to a German university, student college or for preparatory language courses. Requires proof of enrollment and availability of funds to cover tuition and accommodation costs. 1. Higher Education (Bachelor's, Master's, PhD) Over 400 universities offering diverse programs—from traditional fields (economics, pedagogy) to cutting-edge specializations (AI, environmental engineering). Language requirement: Usually C1
