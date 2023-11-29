Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Baden-Württemberg

Residential properties for sale in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Baden-Baden
3
11 properties total found
3 room apartment in Baden-Baden, Germany
3 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
€985,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
5 room apartment with balcony in Baden-Baden, Germany
5 room apartment with balcony
Baden-Baden, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 4
The apartment with high-quality equipment ( luxury categories ) is located in a well-groomed…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Baden-Baden, Germany
2 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Stuttgart, Germany
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Stuttgart, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
3-room apartment in a new house with an elevator with a central location in. Stuttgart. E…
€560,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
5 room apartment in Wolfschlugen, Germany
5 room apartment
Wolfschlugen, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-story modern apartment building in Stuttgart of 6 apartments, most of which are the ow…
€670,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment with balcony in Weil der Stadt, Germany
2 room apartment with balcony
Weil der Stadt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
A well-groomed 2-room apartment is located on the first floor apartment building, in an exce…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Steinenbronn, Germany
2 room apartment
Steinenbronn, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 7
Renovated 2-room apartment for sale on the 2nd floor of an apartment building in Stuttgart Z…
€350,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Sexau, Germany
3 room apartment
Sexau, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a residential building built in 1989. The commu…
€335,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Denzlingen, Germany
3 room apartment
Denzlingen, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Bright, cozy 3-room apartment on the 1st floor of a well-kept apartment building. There is a…
€398,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
5 room house with balcony, with garage, with basement in Erbach, Germany
5 room house with balcony, with garage, with basement
Erbach, Germany
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A spacious mansion with two surrounding gardens in a fabulous place near the banks of the Da…
€589,000
Leave a request
Castle with garage, with heating, near infrastructure in Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Castle with garage, with heating, near infrastructure
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Area 700 m²
The 16th century ancient castle is located in the small town of Fichtenau, Baden-Württemberg…
€1,30M
Leave a request

Property types in Baden-Württemberg

apartments

Properties features in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir