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Residential properties for sale in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

;
Stuttgart
5
Baden Baden
7
18 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mauergasschen, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Mauergasschen, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
Exquisite apartment after renovationPayment is possible in rubles.This cozy apartment is loc…
$850,981
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2 room apartment in Stuttgart, Germany
2 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
A well-maintained 2-room apartment is located on the ground floor of an apartment building i…
$373,227
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
3 room apartment
Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
A bright, cozy 3-room apartment on the 1st floor of a well-maintained apartment building. Th…
$464,202
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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2 room apartment in Stuttgart, Germany
2 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale a renovated 2-room apartment on the 2nd floor of an apartment building in Stuttgart…
$408,801
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
5 room apartment in Stuttgart, Germany
5 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story modern apartment building in Stuttgart consisting of 6 apartments, mostly occu…
$781,445
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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3 room apartment in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
3 room apartment
Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a residential building built in 1989. The owner…
$390,723
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Denzlingen, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Denzlingen, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Bright, cozy 3-room apartment on the 1st floor of a well-groomed apartment building. There's…
$462,441
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2 bedroom apartment in Malmsheim, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Malmsheim, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
The well-kept 2-room apartment is located on the first floor apartment building, in an excel…
$371,812
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2 room apartment in Baden Baden, Germany
2 room apartment
Baden Baden, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
Offered for purchase is a bright and cozy 2-room apartment with an area of ​​about 70 m² and…
$431,796
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
5 room apartment in Baden Baden, Germany
5 room apartment
Baden Baden, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 4
The apartment with high-quality equipment (luxury category) is located in a well-maintained …
$1,30M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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5 bedroom apartment in 2, Germany
5 bedroom apartment
2, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey modern apartment building in Stuttgart of 6 apartments, most of which are home …
$778,480
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3 bedroom apartment in Lauchweg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Lauchweg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
3-room apartment in a new house with an elevator with a central location in Stuttgart.Equipm…
$650,670
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5 bedroom apartment in Baden Baden, Germany
5 bedroom apartment
Baden Baden, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 4
The apartment with high quality equipment (luxury category) is located in a well-groomed mod…
$1,39M
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3 room apartment in Stuttgart, Germany
3 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
3-room apartment in a new building with elevator in a central location in Stuttgart. Equi…
$604,515
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Baden Baden, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Baden Baden, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
Offered for purchase bright and cozy 2-room apartment with an area of about 70 m2 and is loc…
$464,764
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3 bedroom apartment in Baden Baden, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Baden Baden, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
The proposed renovated and well-maintained 4-room apartment is located on the 1st floor of a…
$1,14M
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3 room apartment in Baden Baden, Germany
3 room apartment
Baden Baden, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
The renovated and well-maintained 4-room apartment offered for purchase is located on the 1s…
$1,06M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Musberg, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Musberg, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 7
Renovated 2-room apartment for sale 2nd floor of apartment building in Stuttgart-Süd.This at…
$407,250
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