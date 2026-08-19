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Residential properties for sale in Frankfurt, Germany

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apartments
20
houses
6
26 properties total found
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 31/40
Spacious  2-room apartment with balcony  in a modern building with an elevator on the 31st …
$916,897
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Stylish penthouse in the central district of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt's skysc…
$3,57M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
the object was sanitized at the end of 2019 floor gas heating Hausgeld: 249 euro
$784,418
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 39/40
Full description: Spacious  2-room apartment with balcony  in a modern building with an ele…
$912,168
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready to move in. Exclusive penthouse with an area o…
$2,14M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
Very good and advantageous location of the house in the city center! metro station 2 minutes…
$711,528
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments with excellent finishing and compact layout for a reasonable price with a central…
$883,052
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey townhouse in a quiet area of Frankfurt on Main.The house offers the new …
$656,480
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2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 20
apartments with excellent finishing and compact layout for an affordable price with a centra…
$820,413
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 27
The towers are one of the symbols of Frankfurt on the Main. The floor-to-ceiling glazing in …
$755,242
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready to move in.Exclusive penthouse with an area of abo…
$2,16M
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3 bedroom apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment options: - 3…
$749,433
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Stylish penthouse in the central district of the city- Ostend with stunning views of the sky…
$3,60M
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7 room house in Frankfurt, Germany
7 room house
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 2-storey house (7 rooms) in one of the central districts of Frankfurt - Ostend. …
$2,69M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt am Main exhibition…
$534,348
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment with high-quality equipment in the modern area of ​​Frankfurt - the Europea…
$723,259
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 7 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Villa 7 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 2-storey house (7 rooms) in one of the central areas of Frankfurt - Ostend. …
$2,96M
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2 bedroom apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 5
2-bedroom apartment with loggia on the 3rd floor of the central district of Frankfurt on Mai…
$698,262
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Condo 3 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
The apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment op…
$696,271
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 5
2-room apartment with a loggia on the 3rd floor in the central area of ​​Frankfurt am Main. …
$648,731
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 27
High-rise buildings are one of the symbols of Frankfurt am Main. Floor-to-ceiling glazing in…
$701,669
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
3 room apartment with quality equipment in the modern district of Frankfurt - European quart…
$778,480
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Townhouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern house with high-quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of ​​Frankf…
$1,58M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
2-room apartment with built-in kitchen and balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex on …
$575,146
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern house with quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of Frankfurt on …
$1,74M
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Townhouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey townhouse for sale in a quiet area of ​​Frankfurt am Main. The house offers t…
$596,886
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

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