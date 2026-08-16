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Townhouses in Germany

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Frankfurt
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Hesse
4
Berlin
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13 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Berlin, Germany
3 room townhouse
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
3 rooms Details on request.
$1,65M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Townhouse 6 rooms in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Townhouse 6 rooms
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Rooms 6
Area 182 m²
$722,061
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom townthouse in Bavaria, Germany
3 bedroom townthouse
Bavaria, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
• Type: New corner townhouse • Year of construction: 2024 • Rooms: 5 • Bedrooms: 3 • Baths:…
$690,967
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Townhouse 7 rooms in Hamburg, Germany
Townhouse 7 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious property - a new three-story townhouse in an elite area of ​​Hamburg. Number of…
$8,06M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Townhouse
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description:Townhouse new building in the city of Krefeld. Commission for the Buyer +4…
$622,494
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Townhouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern house with high-quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of ​​Frankf…
$1,58M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
TekceTekce
3 room townhouse in Berlin, Germany
3 room townhouse
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in a new building in 10119 Berlin. The house has 2 floors and 3 rooms.…
$1,53M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern house with quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of Frankfurt on …
$1,74M
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Townhouse 5 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
House (Townhouse) with a terrace, balcony, parking space in front of the house and its own s…
$1,80M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Hamburg, Germany
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury property is a new three-storey townhouse in an elite district of Hamburg.Number of ba…
$8,12M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Berlin, Germany
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
House (Townhouse) with a terrace, balcony, parking space in front of the house and its own s…
$1,98M
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Townhouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey townhouse for sale in a quiet area of ​​Frankfurt am Main. The house offers t…
$596,886
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey townhouse in a quiet area of Frankfurt on Main.The house offers the new …
$656,480
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