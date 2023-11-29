Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Germany

Hesse
8
Frankfurt
7
North Rhine-Westphalia
7
Revenue house To archive
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 7
€14,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Pirmasens, Germany
Revenue house 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
€519,000
Leave a request
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in excellent condition. The house is loc…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 360 m²
Description: apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in a new state. All apartme…
€2,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 24 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 24 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 24
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
The well-maintained apartment has 7 apartments. Perhaps a breakdown of the building and an…
€4,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 15 rooms in Dornach, Germany
Revenue house 15 rooms
Dornach, Germany
Rooms 15
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building in Munich for 6 apartments in the green district of Munich - Trudering. …
€5,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
An affordable three-story apartment building with a landscaped garden. In the house: 5 apa…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building ( new building - 7 apartments ) in the popular central area of Frankfurt …
€7,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house with parking, with balcony in Hamburg, Germany
Revenue house with parking, with balcony
Hamburg, Germany
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment building with a central location in Hamburg. The house has 20 residential units, r…
€4,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house with parking, with balcony in Dornach, Germany
Revenue house with parking, with balcony
Dornach, Germany
Area 1 690 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment building with 27 apartments, with commercial premises on the ground floor. There…
€12,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 21 room with parking, with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 21 room with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 21
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
New house for 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green, quiet are…
€5,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 28 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Revenue house 28 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 28
Area 987 m²
Number of floors 3
Income house in Berlin, fully leased. Consists of 12 apartments ( from 1 to 3 rooms ). The…
€3,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 4 750 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Pension for the elderly Nursery for the e…
€11,50M
Leave a request
Revenue house in Germany, Germany
Revenue house
Germany, Germany
Camping house with building permit! The existing building with 15 apartments (from 56 to …
€4,50M
Leave a request
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 2 835 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia, Hiddesen ( Detmold ) New Revenue House Commercial 4-story bu…
€4,00M
Leave a request
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 4 874 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Land Dortmund Income House with Edeka supermarket Commercial …
€8,76M
Leave a request
Revenue house in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 800 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Adm. Munster County, Reklinghausen District. Income House 12 …
€700,000
Leave a request
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy, with parking covered in Hesse, Germany
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy, with parking covered
Hesse, Germany
Area 2 006 m²
Germany Gesse Federal Land Dietzenbach Income House 16 km from Frankfurt Income House in a s…
€3,10M
Leave a request
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 2 221 m²
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Bielefeld Income House in the city center Income…
€4,20M
Leave a request
Revenue house with elevator, with yard in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with elevator, with yard
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 699 m²
Germany Federal State North Rhine-Westphalia, Essen Student Hostel Student Hostel is just a …
€2,80M
Leave a request
Revenue house with elevator in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with elevator
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 2 957 m²
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Income House ( 4.5% per annum ) Income house in …
€7,20M
Leave a request

