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Apartment buildings in Germany

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Munich
4
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14
Essen
6
North Rhine-Westphalia
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67 properties total found
Investment Property in 42105 Wuppertal, Germany in Wuppertal, Germany
Investment Property in 42105 Wuppertal, Germany
Wuppertal, Germany
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 4
Income-generating residential building for sale in the vibrant city of Wuppertal, North Rhin…
$633,161
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Revenue house 150 m² in Monchengladbach, Germany
Revenue house 150 m²
Monchengladbach, Germany
Area 150 m²
Investment: A two-family house converted into a workers' hostel. 41066 Mönchengladbach Pr…
$347,961
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Revenue house 3 578 m² in Datteln, Germany
Revenue house 3 578 m²
Datteln, Germany
Area 3 578 m²
Number of floors 4
Highly profitable facility with good near-term prospects!1) apartment building with 10 apart…
$2,32M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Revenue house 630 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 630 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 21
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
New house for 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green, quiet are…
$5,88M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 371 m² in Wuppertal, Germany
Revenue house 371 m²
Wuppertal, Germany
Area 371 m²
Number of floors 3
Full description:Apartment house with excellent location in the area.near Schwebebahn statio…
$488,039
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Revenue house 496 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 496 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment house for sale in Duisburg 47169 House area 496 m2 5 apartments are rented o…
$498,609
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Revenue house 1 690 m² in Munich, Germany
Revenue house 1 690 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 1 690 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment building with 27 apartments, with commercial premises on the ground floor. There…
$13,95M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 980 m² in Hamburg, Germany
Revenue house 980 m²
Hamburg, Germany
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment building with a central location in Hamburg. The house has 20 residential units, r…
$5,42M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 362 m² in Herne, Germany
Revenue house 362 m²
Herne, Germany
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 3
very nice house built in 1914/1973 in a good area in the city of Herne in  the house has 7…
$406,699
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Revenue house 387 m² in Essen, Germany
Revenue house 387 m²
Essen, Germany
Area 387 m²
Number of floors 6
Package of 8 apartments in Essen in the Altendorf area in total there are 11 apartments in …
$666,804
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Revenue house 520 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 520 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment building in Duisburg   built 1930 4 floors - room on the 1st floor 130 m2  - 5 …
$720,438
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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Revenue house 450 m² in Munich, Germany
Revenue house 450 m²
Munich, Germany
Rooms 15
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building in Munich for 6 apartments in the green district of Munich - Trudering. …
$6,68M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 465 m² in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Revenue house 465 m²
Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 4
Full description:The property is well maintained In recent years, renovations have taken pla…
$627,479
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Revenue house 1 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 1 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential and commercial building for sale in the central area of ​​Frankfurt.The fully le…
$13,83M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 593 m² in Bamberg, Germany
Revenue house 593 m²
Bamberg, Germany
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 3
Full description:Beautiful apartment house in 96052 Bamberg, GermanyThe property is ideal fo…
$1,63M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Revenue house 987 m² in Berlin, Germany
Revenue house 987 m²
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 28
Area 987 m²
Number of floors 3
Income house in Berlin, fully leased. Consists of 12 apartments ( from 1 to 3 rooms ). The…
$4,49M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 380 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 380 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
An affordable three-story apartment building with a landscaped garden. In the house: 5 apa…
$2,88M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 2 250 m² in Seelscheid, Germany
Revenue house 2 250 m²
Seelscheid, Germany
Area 2 250 m²
The property package in the suburbs of Cologne includes 50 apartments rented out and 30 park…
$5,57M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house in Essen, Germany
Revenue house
Essen, Germany
Number of floors 4
The property is well maintained in recent years there have been renovations: the roof was u…
$1,16M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Revenue house 800 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 800 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building ( new building - 7 apartments ) in the popular central area of Frankfurt …
$8,64M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 750 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 750 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 24
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
The well-maintained apartment has 7 apartments. Perhaps a breakdown of the building and an…
$4,97M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in excellent condition. The house is loc…
$3,69M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 303 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 303 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 4
house built in 1935  plot of land 200 m2 facility area 303 m2 4 apartments (all rented) …
$302,119
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Revenue house 534 m² in Essen, Germany
Revenue house 534 m²
Essen, Germany
Area 534 m²
Number of floors 4
Full description:The house is located on a quiet street in Essen-Fronhausen, next to the Fro…
$1,07M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Revenue house 385 m² in Essen, Germany
Revenue house 385 m²
Essen, Germany
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 3
Full description:Characteristics: (plot of land) - garden area of about 587 m², total living…
$383,459
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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Revenue house 2 082 m² in Essen, Germany
Revenue house 2 082 m²
Essen, Germany
Area 2 082 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storey residential and commercial building in a massive structure with a flat roof, partly…
$2,68M
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Revenue house 360 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 360 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 360 m²
Description: apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in a new state. All apartme…
$2,57M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 1 623 m² in Recklinghausen, Germany
Revenue house 1 623 m²
Recklinghausen, Germany
Area 1 623 m²
Number of floors 5
Income house in Germany, in Recklinghausen For sale income house, in the center of Reckling…
$2,34M
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Revenue house 250 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 250 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment house for sale in Duisburg. The house was built in 1915 The house has 3 floo…
$430,090
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Revenue house 562 m² in Duisburg, Germany
Revenue house 562 m²
Duisburg, Germany
Area 562 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment house for sale in 47169 Duisburg. House area 562 m2 there are 7 apartments i…
$521,660
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