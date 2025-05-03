  1. Realting.com
DEM GROUP GmbH

Germany, Dusseldorf
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2012
On the platform
1 year 1 month
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Website
demgroup.ru/
About the agency

The DEM GROUP company specializes in the sale of real estate in Germany.

Our company has been operating in the German real estate market for more than 10 years and helps our clients purchase:

  • investment projects for the construction of low-rise housing in Germany with a yield of 7.5% to 20% per annum
  • investment apartments starting from 50,000 euros with rental yields of up to 7% per annum
  • apartments and houses for personal residence
  • apartments from auctions at a price 30% below market
  • apartment buildings with tenants

Our company specializes in working with foreign investors and has extensive experience in organizing remote transactions, in registering real estate for non-residents of Germany and is ready to help purchase real estate in Germany even if the client lives in another country.

Our company also provides assistance in obtaining a mortgage loan, opening a bank account, managing real estate and renting it out, if necessary.

Services

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:10
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Berlin)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Germany
Maxim Bauer
Maxim Bauer
74 properties
