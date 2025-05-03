DEM GROUP GmbH

About the agency

The DEM GROUP company specializes in the sale of real estate in Germany.

Our company has been operating in the German real estate market for more than 10 years and helps our clients purchase:

investment projects for the construction of low-rise housing in Germany with a yield of 7.5% to 20% per annum

investment apartments starting from 50,000 euros with rental yields of up to 7% per annum

apartments and houses for personal residence

apartments from auctions at a price 30% below market

apartment buildings with tenants

Our company specializes in working with foreign investors and has extensive experience in organizing remote transactions, in registering real estate for non-residents of Germany and is ready to help purchase real estate in Germany even if the client lives in another country.

Our company also provides assistance in obtaining a mortgage loan, opening a bank account, managing real estate and renting it out, if necessary.