Job search opportunity card

About the Immigration Program

This is a new type of residence and job-seeking permit for Germany, valid for 1 year with the possibility of extension up to 3 years.

Benefits of the program:

Ability to work up to 20 hours per week while searching for a full-time job Right to take on two-week trial jobs Possibility of extension if you receive a job offer Opportunity to switch to another residence permit without leaving the country Pathway to permanent residency (PR) and citizenship through employment

The Chancenkarte (Opportunity Card) application process may seem complex, but with professional support, it becomes much easier.

Nemusli Consult specializes in comprehensive applicant assistance and offers:

✔ Evaluation of your eligibility for the Opportunity Card

✔ Assistance with qualification recognition through Anabin

✔ Preparation and verification of all required documents

✔ Drafting a professional motivation letter

✔ Full support at every application stage

✔ Interview preparation for the consulate appointment

✔ Post-relocation adaptation assistance

To date, our team has successfully helped numerous applicants obtain the Chancenkarte, maintaining a 100% approval rate.