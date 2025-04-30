Job search opportunity card

This is a new type of residence and job-seeking permit for Germany, valid for 1 year with the possibility of extension up to 3 years.
Benefits of the program:
Ability to work up to 20 hours per week while searching for a full-time job
Right to take on two-week trial jobs
Possibility of extension if you receive a job offer
Opportunity to switch to another residence permit without leaving the country
Pathway to permanent residency (PR) and citizenship through employment
The Chancenkarte (Opportunity Card) application process may seem complex, but with professional support, it becomes much easier.
Nemusli Consult specializes in comprehensive applicant assistance and offers:
✔ Evaluation of your eligibility for the Opportunity Card
✔ Assistance with qualification recognition through Anabin
✔ Preparation and verification of all required documents
✔ Drafting a professional motivation letter
✔ Full support at every application stage
✔ Interview preparation for the consulate appointment
✔ Post-relocation adaptation assistance
To date, our team has successfully helped numerous applicants obtain the Chancenkarte, maintaining a 100% approval rate.
Key Feature of the Program – Two Application Paths:
1. Direct Route
If your degree is recognized in the Anabin database as equivalent to a German qualification, you can apply without additional language or work experience requirements.
2. Points-Based System
If your degree is not recognized or you have vocational training (non-academic education), you must score at least 6 out of 14 possible points.
Financial Requirements
You must prove financial stability through one of the following:
Blocked account with €13,092
Formal obligation (Verpflichtungserklärung) from a resident in Germany
Part-time employment contract
Required Documents:
Diploma with certified translation
Proof of qualification recognition
CV in German or English
Language certificates (if required)
Motivation letter
Proof of financial means
Health insurance coverage