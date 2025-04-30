  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Immigration programs
  4. Job search opportunity card

Job search opportunity card

Germany Germany
Process duration: from 2 months
Costs: from
;
Job search opportunity card
Residence permit
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Benefits Benefits
Documents Documents

About the Immigration Program

This is a new type of residence and job-seeking permit for Germany, valid for 1 year with the possibility of extension up to 3 years.

Benefits of the program:

  1. Ability to work up to 20 hours per week while searching for a full-time job

  2. Right to take on two-week trial jobs

  3. Possibility of extension if you receive a job offer

  4. Opportunity to switch to another residence permit without leaving the country

  5. Pathway to permanent residency (PR) and citizenship through employment

The Chancenkarte (Opportunity Card) application process may seem complex, but with professional support, it becomes much easier. 

Nemusli Consult specializes in comprehensive applicant assistance and offers:

✔ Evaluation of your eligibility for the Opportunity Card
✔ Assistance with qualification recognition through Anabin
✔ Preparation and verification of all required documents
✔ Drafting a professional motivation letter
✔ Full support at every application stage
✔ Interview preparation for the consulate appointment
✔ Post-relocation adaptation assistance

To date, our team has successfully helped numerous applicants obtain the Chancenkarte, maintaining a 100% approval rate.

Benefits
Process duration
Process duration
from 2 months
Costs
Costs
from
Applicant requirements

Key Feature of the Program – Two Application Paths:

1. Direct Route

If your degree is recognized in the Anabin database as equivalent to a German qualification, you can apply without additional language or work experience requirements.

2. Points-Based System

If your degree is not recognized or you have vocational training (non-academic education), you must score at least 6 out of 14 possible points.

Financial Requirements

You must prove financial stability through one of the following:

  • Blocked account with €13,092

  • Formal obligation (Verpflichtungserklärung) from a resident in Germany

  • Part-time employment contract 

Documents
Documents for the applicant

Required Documents:

  • Diploma with certified translation

  • Proof of qualification recognition

  • CV in German or English

  • Language certificates (if required)

  • Motivation letter

  • Proof of financial means

  • Health insurance coverage

You are viewing
Job search opportunity card
Germany Germany
Ask all your questions
Submit your request to an immigration consultant
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Back Leave a request
Other Immigration Programs
Residence permit
EU Blue Card
EU Blue Card
Germany Germany
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 2 months
EU Blue Card: Designed for highly skilled professionals who are working or planning to work in Germany within their field of education. It requires an employment contract with a specified minimum salary. This is the most sought-after type of work visa, offering several attractive benefits…
Immigration consultant
Nemusli Consult
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Immigration consultant
Nemusli Consult
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residence permit
Visa for studying
Visa for studying
Germany Germany
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 3 months
Student visa: For admission to a German university, student college or for preparatory language courses. Requires proof of enrollment and availability of funds to cover tuition and accommodation costs. 1. Higher Education (Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD) Over 400 universities offering…
Immigration consultant
Nemusli Consult
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Immigration consultant
Nemusli Consult
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Telegram Write in Telegram
UP UP
Residence permit
Work visa for qualified professionals
Work visa for qualified professionals
Germany Germany
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
Germany is one of the most attractive destinations for skilled professionals seeking work opportunities abroad. Both university graduates and skilled workers without a degree can qualify for a work visa. Germany has a list of professions that do not require a university education, such as…
Immigration consultant
Nemusli Consult
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Immigration consultant
Nemusli Consult
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Telegram Write in Telegram