Penthouses for sale in Germany

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Penthouses in Germany

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Frankfurt
4
North Rhine-Westphalia
3
Hesse
4
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8 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready to move in. Exclusive penthouse with an area o…
$2,14M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Krefeld, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Krefeld, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
A promising project for the construction of 1-2 apartments in the attic of a building is for…
$69,772
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Meerbusch, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Meerbusch, Germany
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 3
construction date 2026 There are 6 apartments in total WE06 apartment area 136.56 m2 4 ro…
$1,11M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Duisburg, Germany
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Duisburg, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 5
2019 1 parking space near the house 2 balconies and 2 large terraces on the roof of the ho…
$523,336
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Stylish penthouse in the central district of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt's skysc…
$3,57M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Zwickau, Germany
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Zwickau, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/4
This is a penthouse apartment. The building is architecturally stunning, incredibly beautifu…
$44,524
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready to move in.Exclusive penthouse with an area of abo…
$2,16M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Stylish penthouse in the central district of the city- Ostend with stunning views of the sky…
$3,60M
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