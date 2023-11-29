Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Germany

12 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Stylish penthouse in the central area of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt skyscrapers…
€3,10M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready for settlement. Exclusive penthouse with an area…
€1,86M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Hamburg, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Exclusive penthouse in a impressive villa in a top location This exclusive penthouse apartm…
€3,85M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Park View Penthouse Live  and step inside the most exclusive property in Frankfurt Once-…
€6,90M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Munich, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
This extraordinary penthouse with spectacular views over the Ammersee is located in an exclu…
€3,50M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Munich, Germany
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 5
City residence with high living comfort The light-flooded apartment presents itself luxur…
€4,87M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Berlin, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Penthouse is not unique not only due to its location, but also because of the external appea…
Price on request
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Berlin, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Noble penthouse for special quality of life in the best location: Kronprinzengär Penthouse …
€5,58M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse with garage, with garden, with sauna in Berlin, Germany
Penthouse with garage, with garden, with sauna
Berlin, Germany
Area 711 m²
The magnificent penthouse is located in a beautiful house in the popular district of Berlin-…
€3,90M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with heating in Berlin, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with heating
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
The modern penthouse with ceilings of about 3.50 m in height was decorated to the highest st…
€4,60M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with heating, with    Коммуникации проведены in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with heating, with    Коммуникации проведены
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 253 m²
This lovely modern penthouse is in Frankfurt am Main, within walking distance of the Old Op…
€1,98M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with sauna, with heating in Berlin, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with sauna, with heating
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
The luxury penthouse is located in one of Berlin's most sought-after areas, Charlotte. Now, …
€2,10M
