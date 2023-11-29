Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Germany

Hesse
9
Bavaria
6
Berlin
5
Frankfurt
4
North Rhine-Westphalia
3
32 properties total found
Hotel 50 rooms in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 50 rooms
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 50
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
€8,00M
Hotel 55 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 55 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 55
Area 1 850 m²
Number of floors 4
€13,20M
Hotel 270 rooms in Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
Hotel 270 rooms
Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
Rooms 270
New hotel in Munich with a rental agreement - 20 years. Number of numbers: 270 Year B…
€59,00M
Hotel 36 rooms in Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 36 rooms
Dietzenbach, Germany
Rooms 36
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
€3,40M
Hotel 62 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 62 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 62
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a t…
€4,50M
Hotel 45 rooms in Zeppelinheim, Germany
Hotel 45 rooms
Zeppelinheim, Germany
Rooms 45
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
3 * high-income hotel in the area of Frankfurt Airport. Number of rooms: 45 Profitabi…
€4,15M
Hotel 22 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Hotel 22 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 22
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 3
A well-groomed 3 * hotel with a restaurant and terrace in Berlin is offered for purchase. …
€3,95M
Hotel 425 rooms in Mettmann, Germany
Hotel 425 rooms
Mettmann, Germany
Rooms 425
A hotel with a long-term rental agreement in Dusseldorf. Number of numbers: 425 Number…
€100,00M
Hotel 72 rooms with parking in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 72 rooms with parking
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 72
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
4 * hotel in the airport area of. Frankfurt am Main in good condition. Number of numbers …
€6,30M
Hotel 100 rooms in Hamburg, Germany
Hotel 100 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 100
4 * hotel located near Hamburg Airport with contracts with a management company. The hotel…
€22,50M
Hotel 84 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 84 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 84
Area 4 300 m²
Modern 4 * hotel with a conference room, terrace, fitness room and garden. Number of ro…
€6,70M
Hotel 57 rooms with parking in Wiesbaden, Germany
Hotel 57 rooms with parking
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 57
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 4
3 * hotel in Wiesbaden with bar, conference room, terrace. Options: purchase of an objec…
€3,50M
Hotel 22 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Hotel 22 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 22
A well-kept 3 * hotel with a restaurant and terrace in Berlin with a rental agreement with a…
€3,95M
Hotel in Bavaria, Germany
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
Germany Bavaria Munich city Business Hotel in Munich Promising business ho…
€18,20M
€18,20M
Hotel in Hamburg, Germany
Hotel
Hamburg, Germany
Germany Hamburg Hotel 5 ***** in Hamburg Chic hotel 5 ***** in a very gr…
€40,00M
€40,00M
Hotel in Berlin, Germany
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
Germany.Berlin Hotel in the Schöneberg district 3 *** hotel in excellent condition in one of…
€12,50M
€12,50M
Hotel with kreditom ipotekoy in Lower Saxony, Germany
Hotel with kreditom ipotekoy
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 5 384 m²
Germany Lower Saxony. Braunschweig A large new hotel 4 **** Huge, new hotel 4 **** in the ve…
€30,00M
€30,00M
Hotel in Berlin, Germany
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
Area 7 460 m²
Germany Berlin Hotel in the center of Berlin Hotel on the busiest street in the center of Be…
€13,50M
€13,50M
Hotel with sauna in Berlin, Germany
Hotel with sauna
Berlin, Germany
Area 8 900 m²
Germany Berlin Hotel 4 * * * * next to KaDeWe Large Beautiful Hotel 4 * * * * in one of the …
€19,60M
€19,60M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
Germany Federal Land Schleswig-Holstein Kiel Hotel 4 * in Kiel on the seafront Stylish moder…
€3,83M
€3,83M
Hotel with elevator, with basement in Brandenburg, Germany
Hotel with elevator, with basement
Brandenburg, Germany
Area 9 500 m²
Germany Federal Land Brandenburg Castle Hotel 4 **** Awesome hotel-castle 4 **** just 1 hour…
€5,20M
€5,20M
Hotel in Berlin, Germany
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
Area 15 756 m²
Germany Berlin Dormitory complex 4 * New modern (glass / concrete) hotel complex 4 * * * * o…
€32,80M
€32,80M
Hotel in Bavaria, Germany
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
Area 10 270 m²
Germany Bavaria.Garmisch-Partenkirchen Luxury Hotel One and the best luxury hotel in the reg…
€17,33M
€17,33M
Hotel in Bavaria, Germany
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
Germany Bavaria Munich Hotel 4 * * * * in the center of Munich City popular hotel 4 * * * * …
€24,50M
€24,50M
Hotel with basement, with sauna in Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Hotel with basement, with sauna
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Area 2 975 m²
Germany Federal State Baden-Württemberg Freudenstadt Wellness Hotel 4 * * * * Hotel 4 * * * …
€2,60M
€2,60M
Hotel in Lower Saxony, Germany
Hotel
Lower Saxony, Germany
Germany Federal State Lower Saxony Hanover Hotel 3.5 * near the parks A successfully operati…
€3,65M
€3,65M
Hotel with elevator, with yard in Bavaria, Germany
Hotel with elevator, with yard
Bavaria, Germany
Germany Bavaria Hotel in Bavarian Forest A successfully operating hotel 3.5 * in the Bavaria…
€1,99M
€1,99M
Hotel in Hesse, Germany
Hotel
Hesse, Germany
Area 1 200 m²
Germany Earth Hesse, admin Darmstadt County. Russelsheim Hotel at 12 min. from the airport E…
€2,52M
€2,52M
Hotel with elevator in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Hotel with elevator
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 3 879 m²
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Hotel 4 * * * * in the reserve Magnificent hotel…
€3,80M
€3,80M
Hotel 455 rooms in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hotel 455 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 455
Area 15 879 m²
€110,00M
Leave a request

