Hotels for sale in Germany

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Germany

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Munich
3
Frankfurt
7
Dusseldorf
3
Hamburg
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44 properties total found
Hotel 700 m² in Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 700 m²
Dietzenbach, Germany
Rooms 36
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
$3,92M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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3*** Modern Hotel for Sale in Bremen in Bremen, Germany
3*** Modern Hotel for Sale in Bremen
Bremen, Germany
The hotel, with excellent transport links, has a total of 80 rooms. The hotel features: …
$7,96M
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Hotel 1 500 m² in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 1 500 m²
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 50
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Aparthotel in the area of ​​the main railway station Frankfurt am Main. Lease agreement: pu…
$9,22M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 3 431 m² in Bavaria, Germany
Hotel 3 431 m²
Bavaria, Germany
Area 3 431 m²
Number of floors 3
•Basement: approx. 1278 m²•First floor: approx. 1115 m²•Upper floor: approx. 1038 m²•Number …
$10,44M
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Hotel 2 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 2 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 72
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
4 * hotel in the airport area of. Frankfurt am Main in good condition. Number of numbers …
$7,26M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 15 879 m² in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hotel 15 879 m²
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 455
Area 15 879 m²
$115,86M
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Hamburg, Germany
Hotel
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 100
4 * hotel located near Hamburg Airport with contracts with a management company. The hotel…
$25,93M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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5***** Hotel for Sale in Berlin in Berlin, Germany
5***** Hotel for Sale in Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Area 5 000 m²
Land area: 8,000 sqm. Several commercial tenants. Room number: 140. Parking spaces. Unde…
$40,38M
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Hotel 1 850 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 1 850 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 55
Area 1 850 m²
Number of floors 4
4* Boutique hotel in the center of Frankfurt near the railway station. The hotel has been co…
$16,37M
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Languages
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Fantastic hotel on the 1st line to the water in Bonn, Germany
Fantastic hotel on the 1st line to the water
Bonn, Germany
Rooms 181
Bedrooms 1
Area 10 600 m²
Fantastic hotel on the 1st line to Rhein river in Bonn region! Unique location! Hotel is i…
$10,46M
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Hotel 1 270 m² in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hotel 1 270 m²
Dusseldorf, Germany
Area 1 270 m²
The hotel is within walking distance of the old town, the center (downtown), Kö-Bogen (König…
$7,00M
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Hotel 1 700 m² in Wiesbaden, Germany
Hotel 1 700 m²
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 57
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 4
3 * hotel in Wiesbaden with bar, conference room, terrace. Options: purchase of an object wi…
$6,41M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
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New 4,5-Star Hotel With 6% return in Dusseldorf for Sale in Dusseldorf, Germany
New 4,5-Star Hotel With 6% return in Dusseldorf for Sale
Dusseldorf, Germany
Area 15 000 m²
Plot area: 4,000 m² GFA (Gross Floor Area, above ground): 15,000 m² Number of rooms: 450 …
$74,00M
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Hotel 1 050 m² in Zeppelinheim, Germany
Hotel 1 050 m²
Zeppelinheim, Germany
Rooms 45
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
3 * high-income hotel in the area of Frankfurt Airport. Number of rooms: 45 Profitabi…
$4,78M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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Hotel in Obschwarzbach, Germany
Hotel
Obschwarzbach, Germany
Rooms 425
A hotel with a long-term rental agreement in Dusseldorf. Number of numbers: 425 Number of pa…
$115,25M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
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Unique 4**** star hotel in Munich centre in Munich, Germany
Unique 4**** star hotel in Munich centre
Munich, Germany
Rooms 119
Area 5 641 m²
• Apartments: 119 • Stars: 4-Star category • Plot area: 1,330 m² • Net Usable Area: 5,641…
$70,82M
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Hotel 1 757 m² in Munich, Germany
Hotel 1 757 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 1 757 m²
Number of floors 4
•Year of construction: 1992•Last renovation:2014•Number of floors: 1,2,3, basement•Number of…
$10,73M
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Hotel 3 573 m² in Stuttgart, Germany
Hotel 3 573 m²
Stuttgart, Germany
Area 3 573 m²
Number of floors 6
Superb location - business hotel without an operator with a restaurant and exceptional devel…
$6,41M
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Hotel 950 m² in Berlin, Germany
Hotel 950 m²
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 22
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 3
A well-groomed 3 * hotel with a restaurant and terrace in Berlin is offered for purchase. …
$4,55M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 3 000 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 3 000 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 62
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a t…
$5,19M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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For sale is a modernized 3-star hotel with a restaurant in a central location in Frankfurt am Main, one of Europe's leading economic centres. in Frankfurt, Germany
For sale is a modernized 3-star hotel with a restaurant in a central location in Frankfurt am Main, one of Europe's leading economic centres.
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 2 300 m²
The property offers a stable cash flow structure through a long-term lease agreement and an …
$13,72M
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Hotel 4 300 m² in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 4 300 m²
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 84
Area 4 300 m²
Modern 4 * hotel with a conference room, terrace, fitness room and garden. Number of ro…
$7,72M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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Hotel 950 m² in Berlin, Germany
Hotel 950 m²
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 22
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 3
A well-kept purchase is offered 3* hotel with restaurant and terrace in Berlin.The hotel has…
$4,59M
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Hotel 1 050 m² in Zeppelinheim, Germany
Hotel 1 050 m²
Zeppelinheim, Germany
Bedrooms 45
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
3* hotel with high profitability near Frankfurt am Main Airport.Room count: 45Yield: 7%The h…
$4,82M
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Hotel 34 m² in Uhyst Spree Delni Wujezd, Germany
Hotel 34 m²
Uhyst Spree Delni Wujezd, Germany
Area 34 m²
Apartments in a five-storey castle residence in the village of Uist (an hour drive from Dres…
$199,035
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Hotel in Hohenmolsen, Germany
Hotel
Hohenmolsen, Germany
Apartments in a castle in a park in Hohenmölsen, which is popular as a place for a quiet lif…
$139,429
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Hotel 250 m² in Pulheim, Germany
Hotel 250 m²
Pulheim, Germany
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A hotel in Pulheim (10 km from Cologne) is offered for purchase. The hotel has 10 fully f…
$866,491
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 3 000 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 62
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a modern 4* hotel in the suburbs of Frankfurt on Main with a restaurant and a te…
$5,23M
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Hotel 25 000 m² in Hamburg, Germany
Hotel 25 000 m²
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 131
Area 25 000 m²
$57,78M
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Hotel in Berlin, Germany
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 22
A well -groomed 3* hotel with a restaurant and a terrace in Berlin with a lease agreement wi…
$4,29M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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