Hotels for sale in Germany

Hotel 50 rooms
Offenbach am Main, Germany
50
1 500 m²
4
€8,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 55 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
55
1 850 m²
4
€13,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 270 rooms
Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
270
New hotel in Munich with a rental agreement - 20 years. Number of numbers: 270 Year B…
€59,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 36 rooms
Dietzenbach, Germany
36
700 m²
4
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
€3,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 62 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
62
3 000 m²
4
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a t…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 45 rooms
Zeppelinheim, Germany
45
1 050 m²
3
3 * high-income hotel in the area of Frankfurt Airport. Number of rooms: 45 Profitabi…
€4,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 22 rooms
Berlin, Germany
22
950 m²
3
A well-groomed 3 * hotel with a restaurant and terrace in Berlin is offered for purchase. …
€3,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 425 rooms
Mettmann, Germany
425
A hotel with a long-term rental agreement in Dusseldorf. Number of numbers: 425 Number…
€100,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 72 rooms with parking
Frankfurt, Germany
72
2 600 m²
3
4 * hotel in the airport area of. Frankfurt am Main in good condition. Number of numbers …
€6,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 100 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
100
4 * hotel located near Hamburg Airport with contracts with a management company. The hotel…
€22,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 84 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
84
4 300 m²
Modern 4 * hotel with a conference room, terrace, fitness room and garden. Number of ro…
€6,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 57 rooms with parking
Wiesbaden, Germany
57
1 700 m²
4
3 * hotel in Wiesbaden with bar, conference room, terrace. Options: purchase of an objec…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 22 rooms
Berlin, Germany
22
A well-kept 3 * hotel with a restaurant and terrace in Berlin with a rental agreement with a…
€3,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
Germany Bavaria Munich city Business Hotel in Munich Promising business ho…
€18,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Hamburg, Germany
Germany Hamburg Hotel 5 ***** in Hamburg Chic hotel 5 ***** in a very gr…
€40,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
Germany.Berlin Hotel in the Schöneberg district 3 *** hotel in excellent condition in one of…
€12,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with kreditom ipotekoy
Lower Saxony, Germany
5 384 m²
Germany Lower Saxony. Braunschweig A large new hotel 4 **** Huge, new hotel 4 **** in the ve…
€30,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
7 460 m²
Germany Berlin Hotel in the center of Berlin Hotel on the busiest street in the center of Be…
€13,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with sauna
Berlin, Germany
8 900 m²
Germany Berlin Hotel 4 * * * * next to KaDeWe Large Beautiful Hotel 4 * * * * in one of the …
€19,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
Germany Federal Land Schleswig-Holstein Kiel Hotel 4 * in Kiel on the seafront Stylish moder…
€3,83M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with elevator, with basement
Brandenburg, Germany
9 500 m²
Germany Federal Land Brandenburg Castle Hotel 4 **** Awesome hotel-castle 4 **** just 1 hour…
€5,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
15 756 m²
Germany Berlin Dormitory complex 4 * New modern (glass / concrete) hotel complex 4 * * * * o…
€32,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
10 270 m²
Germany Bavaria.Garmisch-Partenkirchen Luxury Hotel One and the best luxury hotel in the reg…
€17,33M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
Germany Bavaria Munich Hotel 4 * * * * in the center of Munich City popular hotel 4 * * * * …
€24,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with basement, with sauna
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
2 975 m²
Germany Federal State Baden-Württemberg Freudenstadt Wellness Hotel 4 * * * * Hotel 4 * * * …
€2,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Lower Saxony, Germany
Germany Federal State Lower Saxony Hanover Hotel 3.5 * near the parks A successfully operati…
€3,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with elevator, with yard
Bavaria, Germany
Germany Bavaria Hotel in Bavarian Forest A successfully operating hotel 3.5 * in the Bavaria…
€1,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Hesse, Germany
1 200 m²
Germany Earth Hesse, admin Darmstadt County. Russelsheim Hotel at 12 min. from the airport E…
€2,52M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with elevator
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
3 879 m²
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Hotel 4 * * * * in the reserve Magnificent hotel…
€3,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 455 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
455
15 879 m²
€110,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
