IBA Immobilien GmbH
Founded in 2005, the IBA Immobilien GmbH real estate company is today a highly professional and successful real estate agency. The secret of our company's success lies in many years of experience in the real estate market throughout Europe, in an effective and success-oriented method of work and in a sincere interest in our clients and their goals.
Real estate investment with IBA Immobilien - it's reliability and high profit! We offer our customers unique and well-furnished residential and commercial properties both in Berlin and throughout Germany.
- Registration of your own company, ready-made business
- Selection of real estate objects according to the client's criteria
- Arrangement of property viewing
- Delivery and verification of the object's documentation
- Support of the purchase and sale transaction before the object’s transfer
- Additional house management for non-residents of Germany
- Assistance in opening a bank account
- Assistance in obtaining real estate insurance
- Arrangement of the purchased object's repair
- Sale of real estate at auctions
- Support in legal matters
- Advice on technical issues related to the purchase or sale of real estate