  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Lower Saxony

Residential properties for sale in Lower Saxony, Germany

apartments
6
houses
4
10 properties total found
3 room apartment in Elze, Germany
3 room apartment
Elze, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
€225,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€305,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Velber, Germany
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Velber, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture of the project meets high standards, but at the same time it is deliberatel…
€450,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 2 rooms in Velber, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Velber, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
New 2-room apartment in the attractive quarter of Hanover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
€430,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 3 rooms in Oerie, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Oerie, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
The proposed 3-room apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an apartment building - a new b…
€500,900
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment in Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 6
This well-groomed 1-room condominium is located in the suburbs of Hanover - Langenhagen, nea…
€160,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
7 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with меблирована полностью in Moormerland, Germany
7 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with меблирована полностью
Moormerland, Germany
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
This "mill villa" in Oldersum is looking for a new owner!It is currently rented out professi…
€479,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
+493036444540 mika.pals@habita.com
6 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with modem in Rhauderfehn, Germany
6 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with modem
Rhauderfehn, Germany
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€319,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
+493036444540 mika.pals@habita.com
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with вид на море in Butjadingen, Germany
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with вид на море
Butjadingen, Germany
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€490,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
+493036444540 mika.pals@habita.com
4 room house with gas heating, with needs repair, with modem in Haren Ems, Germany
4 room house with gas heating, with needs repair, with modem
Haren Ems, Germany
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€480,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
+493036444540 mika.pals@habita.com

