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Residential properties for sale in Lower Saxony, Germany

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Hanover
6
17 properties total found
2 room apartment in Region Hannover, Germany
2 room apartment
Region Hannover, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture of the project meets high standards, but at the same time is deliberately r…
$524,851
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Cottage in 49632, Germany
Cottage
49632, Germany
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
The object is located in Lower Saxony.It is part of the Kloppenburg district.The population …
$685,464
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Condo 3 rooms in Region Hannover, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Region Hannover, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
The offered 3-room apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an apartment building - a new bu…
$584,218
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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2 room apartment in Kranenweide, Germany
2 room apartment
Kranenweide, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
Beautiful apartment located right on Tierpark Hagenbeck.It is surrounded by greenery and nat…
$371,839
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Mehle, Germany
3 room apartment
Mehle, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
the house was built in 1976 the property is well maintained! the area of ​​the apartment i…
$245,778
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
1-bedroom apartment with a terrace in the central district of Hanover - Nordstadt.Classic hi…
$354,383
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Leinhausenpark, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Leinhausenpark, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
New 2-bedroom apartment in an attractive quarter of Hanover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
$499,622
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3 bedroom apartment in Hupede, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Hupede, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
The proposed 3-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an apartment building - a ne…
$582,001
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 14, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
14, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 6
This well-maintained 1-room condominium is located in the suburb of Hanover - Langenhagen, n…
$185,906
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4 room house in Essen Oldenburg, Germany
4 room house
Essen Oldenburg, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale in 49632 Essen (Oldenburg) Year of construction: 2018 Plot of land: 702…
$635,440
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Apartment in Schoppenstedt, Germany
Apartment
Schoppenstedt, Germany
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
3 apartments for sale in a house built in 1923. The object was renovated in 2020. Object …
$171,950
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House in Papenburg, Germany
House
Papenburg, Germany
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a plot of land of 1072 m2 with a built house of 170 m2 in 26871 Papenburg There …
$376,956
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1 room studio apartment in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 6
This well-maintained 1-room condominium is located in the Hannover suburb of Langenhagen, cl…
$172,718
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Hanover, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
New 2-room apartment in an attractive quarter of Hannover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
$464,181
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Seelze, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Seelze, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture of the project meets high standards, but at the same time deliberately rest…
$522,860
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1 room studio apartment in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
1-room apartment with a terrace in the central area of ​​Hannover - Nordstadt. Classic high…
$329,245
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom house in Steinfeld, Germany
3 bedroom house
Steinfeld, Germany
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a well-maintained and very cozy bungalow-style single-family house with an area of …
$408,189
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