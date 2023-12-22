UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Germany
Residential
Hesse
Residential properties for sale in Hesse, Germany
Frankfurt
12
Wiesbaden
4
Clear all
34 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Wiesbaden, Germany
2
48 m²
5
€267,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment
Sulzbach, Germany
3
80 m²
4
€540,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
3
67 m²
4
3 bedroom apartment with quality equipment in the modern area of Frankfurt - European Quarte…
€670,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony
Darmstadt, Germany
3
100 m²
5
The design concept of the project is characterized by a well-thought-out green area with a p…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Wiesbaden, Germany
3
87 m²
3
Modern 3-story building with a clear facade structure in the capital of the federal state of…
€670,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
4 room apartment
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
4
165 m²
3
Spacious 4-room apartment in a new project in the resort suburb of Frankfurt in Main -. Bad …
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms with parking
Offenbach am Main, Germany
3
100 m²
4
Stylish, modern architecture, ground floor with garden and spacious terraces and loggias, ba…
€505,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony
Dreieich, Germany
3
68 m²
6
€680,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
2
53 m²
20
apartments with excellent finishes and compact layout for an affordable price with a central…
€760,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
3
86 m²
5
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
€645,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
2
54 m²
27
Height – is one of the symbols of Frankfurt on Main. Glazing from floor to ceiling in all li…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2
64 m²
5
2-room apartment with a loggia on the 3rd floor of the central area of Frankfurt am Main. …
€600,960
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
2
59 m²
6
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4
150 m²
6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready for settlement. Exclusive penthouse with an area…
€1,86M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Wiesbaden, Germany
3
80 m²
3
Apartments in urban villas in the center of the aristocratic city. Wiesbaden. The elegant …
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
7 room house
Frankfurt, Germany
7
240 m²
2
€2,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5
150 m²
2
A new modern house with high-quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of Frankf…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4
105 m²
2
For sale is a two-story townhouse in the quiet area of Frankfurt am Main. The house offers…
€565,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking
Frankfurt, Germany
5
220 m²
Stylish penthouse in the central area of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt skyscrapers…
€3,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 rooms with parking
Dreieich, Germany
9
415 m²
2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 rooms with parking, with balcony
Bad Vilbel, Germany
9
320 m²
2
A beautiful suburban house with a fireplace in the French style in a calm and quiet suburb o…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
7 room house with parking, with balcony
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
7
175 m²
3
Modern "smart house" with a central location in the resort town of Bad Homburg. Number o…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2
1
130 m²
Stylish old building charm in the heart of the city near Frankfurt This charming flat is ha…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
1
1
Once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity in Germany’s leading financial hotspot Frankfurt. The …
€675,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2
1
160 m²
These two apartments on two levels behind a stately façade are situated in an absolutely pri…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2
2
Park View Penthouse Live and step inside the most exclusive property in Frankfurt Once-…
€2,13M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
4
3
276 m²
This unique piece of treasured habitat is located in the beautiful Nordend, which is one of…
€2,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
3
3
Park View Penthouse Live and step inside the most exclusive property in Frankfurt Once…
€3,67M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 4 bedrooms
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
4
3
492 m²
Oasis of peace for design lovers near Frankfurt This modern family villa is a total work of…
€5,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
3
2
Park View Penthouse Live and step inside the most exclusive property in Frankfurt Once-…
€6,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Hesse
apartments
houses
Properties features in Hesse, Germany
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL