Kaiser Estate is:

100% safety. Only insured liquid real estate objects with a queue of lease takers, a full sellers and objects examination, inappropriate advice and lawyers’ mistakes insurance. Complex follow-up support. Throughout all the stages of the process, from the viewing appointment to the property lease and getting a residence permit, you will be followed by our team of the German professionals. Concierge service. We will help to rent a car, book a hotel room, open a bank account, get football match tickets, select a school.