Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Mecklenburgische Seenplatte

Residential properties for sale in Mecklenburgische Seenplatte, Germany

2 properties total found
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Ivenack, Germany
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Ivenack, Germany
Rooms 50
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 550 m²
Number of floors 2
€189,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch
Castle 10 bedrooms in Zettemin, Germany
Castle 10 bedrooms
Zettemin, Germany
Rooms 135
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 4
€895,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch

Properties features in Mecklenburgische Seenplatte, Germany

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir