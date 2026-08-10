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Residential properties for sale in Mecklenburgische Seenplatte, Germany

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houses
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4 properties total found
Castle 10 bedrooms in Klocksin, Germany
Castle 10 bedrooms
Klocksin, Germany
Rooms 200
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 7 500 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the largest, most beautiful, completely & best preserved GUTSANLAGEN in the country; …
$2,03M
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Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Klocksin, Germany
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Klocksin, Germany
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 4
offered here for purchase: good-preserved, expansion & auml, 4-storey memory
$296,964
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Mansion 8 bedrooms in Ivenack, Germany
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Ivenack, Germany
Rooms 50
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 550 m²
Number of floors 2
One of the last, preserved GERMANY of the country:GODDIN estate manager with 7,000 (or up to…
$194,321
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Zettemin, Germany
Castle 10 bedrooms
Zettemin, Germany
Rooms 135
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 4
- Last house in D. in semi-rigid construction!“Unique GUTSHAUS in semicircular shape near Mü…
$850,849
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