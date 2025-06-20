HybridEnergiehaus GmbH is a company that has been successfully planning and building houses with pioneering technology for years. The aim is to take into account your individual wishes in planning and execution with a wide range of products in the real estate market and to realize your dream of a home as inexpensive as possible.
The traditional values of our industry are as important to us as modernity and technical progress. We answer questions on topics such as energy saving and environmentally sound building through the use of the latest technologies and the use of quality building materials. The fulfillment of all state requirements is self-evident.
Our offer extends from planning to the turnkey creation of single-family houses, double houses, semi-detached houses and condominiums.
Our customers include small or large families, businessmen and investors. As a company, we are building land owned by our clients, as well as land acquired by hybrid energy houses.
Development in construction continues. And so the successes of the past for the hybrid energy house team are not a reason for resting, but a measure of action and encouragement, the successes of the past by many others.
Hybridenergyhaus GmbH, handicraft companies, architects, engineers and Statiker are a long-term partner for the entire business sector.
Hybridenergiehaus GmbH is a company that has been successful planning and building homes with cutting-edge technology for years. Our goal is to consider your individual wishes in planning and execution by leveraging a wide range of real estate options and to realize your dream of owning your own home as cost-effectively as possible.
The traditional values of our industry are just as important to us as modernity and technological advancement. We address issues such as energy conservation and environmental friendly construction by employing the latest technologies and quality building materials. Compliance with all government requirements goes without saying.
Our services range from planning to turnkey construction of single-family homes, semi-detached houses, terraced houses, and condominiums.
Our clients include small and large families, business people, and investors. As a company, we build on land owned by our clients as well as on land acquired by hybrid energy houses.
The construction industry continues to evolve. And so, for the Hybridenergiehaus team, past successes are not a reason to rest on their laurels, but rather a benchmark for action and an incentive to continue the successes of the past with many more.
Hybridenergyhaus GmbH, tradesmen, architects, engineers, and structural engineers are long-standing partners for the entire company.