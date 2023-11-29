Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Germany

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments in Bochum, Germany
Multilevel apartments
Bochum, Germany
Area 46 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gustow, Germany
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gustow, Germany
Rooms 105
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Germany

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir