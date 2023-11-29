Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Germany

Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Krakow am See, Germany
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Krakow am See, Germany
Rooms 50
Bathrooms count 10
Area 888 m²
Number of floors 3
€790,000
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 10 bedrooms in Malchin, Germany
Investment 10 bedrooms
Malchin, Germany
Rooms 160
Bathrooms count 10
Area 5 351 m²
Number of floors 4
€295,000
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment in Kaiserslautern, Germany
Investment
Kaiserslautern, Germany
Area 12 500 m²
Well maintained industrial premises near Kaiserslautern with development potential. The fac…
€4,10M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 1 room in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 1 room
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€330,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 4 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Investment 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
€4,00M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment in Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in the new building of Munich in a quiet, quiet area: apartments ranging from 40 …
€1,63M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 3 rooms with parking in Eschborn, Germany
Investment 3 rooms with parking
Eschborn, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the ground floor with a central loc…
€2,50M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 3 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 50
Serviced apartments in cities such as Frankfurt am Main are an ideal option for reliable inv…
€4,50M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of 3 apartments in a new building in the Berlin-Mitte area for rental. Equi…
€862,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment in Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rental: 3 apartments ( one-room …
€1,35M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment with parking, with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Frankfurt am Main - a reasonable investment in liquid objects with the potenti…
€3,40M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 200 rooms in Bielefeld, Germany
Investment 200 rooms
Bielefeld, Germany
Rooms 200
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern rehabilitation clinic with a long-term lease. Number of rooms: about 200 Last Re…
€8,10M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment in Dessau-Rosslau, Germany
Investment
Dessau-Rosslau, Germany
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey medical center with medical offices ( urology, ENT, gastroenterologist, physiothera…
€4,10M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment in Rodgau, Germany
Investment
Rodgau, Germany
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building with office space and a warehouse in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main. …
€5,30M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment with parking in Bullenhausen, Germany
Investment with parking
Bullenhausen, Germany
Area 3 400 m²
Commercial premises with leading German net shop stores and offices on one of Hamburg's pede…
€7,20M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment in Germany
Investment
Germany
Area 795 m²
PROPERTY FOR SALE   in good technical condition, which was renovated in 2000    …
€2,20M
Agency
KV PROPERTY s.r.o.
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment in Germany
Investment
Germany
PROFITABLE HOUSE IN LEIPZIG 1.500.000 € QUICK SALE PROPERTY ✓ Protection of capital, ✓…
€1,70M
Agency
KV PROPERTY s.r.o.
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment in Germany
Investment
Germany
Area 608 m²
PROPERTY FOR SALE   in good technical condition, which was renovated in 2002   …
€1,55M
Agency
KV PROPERTY s.r.o.
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment in Berlin, Germany
Investment
Berlin, Germany
Area 8 000 m²
Germany Berlin Investment Project in Berlin Offer for investors! Center Berlin, 10 min walk …
€35,00M
