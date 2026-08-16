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Investment property in Germany

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Munich
4
Frankfurt
9
North Rhine-Westphalia
4
Hesse
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33 properties total found
Investment 80 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 80 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the ground floor with a central loc…
$2,88M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 85 m² in Berlin, Germany
Investment 85 m²
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of 3 apartments in a new building in the Berlin-Mitte area for rental. Equi…
$993,460
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 1 100 m² in Bielefeld, Germany
Investment 1 100 m²
Bielefeld, Germany
Rooms 200
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern rehabilitation clinic with a long-term lease. Number of rooms: about 200 Last Re…
$9,34M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 15 500 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 15 500 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 15 500 m²
The package of commercial premises includes 3 properties (residential and commercial units) …
$52,59M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 120 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 120 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 50
Serviced apartments in cities such as Frankfurt am Main are an ideal option for reliable inv…
$5,19M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 121 m² in Munich, Germany
Investment 121 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in the new building of Munich in a quiet, quiet area: apartments ranging from 40 …
$1,88M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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TekceTekce
Investment 949 m² in Bulau, Germany
Investment 949 m²
Bulau, Germany
Area 949 m²
Number of floors 4
Package of commercial premises with long-term indexed leases in the suburbs of Frankfurt!Qua…
$4,15M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 949 m² in Bulau, Germany
Investment 949 m²
Bulau, Germany
Area 949 m²
Number of floors 4
Package of commercial premises with long-term indexed leases in the suburbs of Frankfurt!Qua…
$4,22M
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Investment 4 500 m² in Rodgau, Germany
Investment 4 500 m²
Rodgau, Germany
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building with office space and a warehouse in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main. …
$6,11M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 1 450 m² in Dessau, Germany
Investment 1 450 m²
Dessau, Germany
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey medical center with medical offices ( urology, ENT, gastroenterologist, physiothera…
$4,73M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 90 m² in Munich, Germany
Investment 90 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rental: 3 apartments ( one-room …
$1,56M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 380 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 380 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Frankfurt am Main - a reasonable investment in liquid objects with the potenti…
$3,92M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 400 m² in Berlin, Germany
Investment 400 m²
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial premises on the 1st floor of a residential building, leased for long-term ( fitne…
$4,61M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 3 400 m² in Hamburg, Germany
Investment 3 400 m²
Hamburg, Germany
Area 3 400 m²
Commercial premises with leading German net shop stores and offices on one of Hamburg's pede…
$8,30M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 888 m² in Krakow am See, Germany
Investment 888 m²
Krakow am See, Germany
Rooms 50
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 888 m²
Number of floors 3
$835,051
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Investment 121 m² in Munich, Germany
Investment 121 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a new building in Munich in a quiet, quiet area: apartments ranging from 40 to…
$1,90M
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Investment 40 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 40 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
Student housing is in great demand in Frankfurt. Thanks to its fashionable concept and innov…
$356,232
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 15 500 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 15 500 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 15 500 m²
The package of commercial premises includes 3 properties (residential and commercial units) …
$52,94M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 4 500 m² in Rodgau, Germany
Investment 4 500 m²
Rodgau, Germany
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building with office space and warehouse in the suburbs of Frankfurt on Main. Cu…
$6,16M
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Investment 120 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 120 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 50
Serviced apartments in cities such as Frankfurt on the Main are ideal for reliable investmen…
$5,23M
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Investment 90 m² in Munich, Germany
Investment 90 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rent: 3 apartments (one-room apa…
$1,57M
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Investment 12 500 m² in Kaiserslautern, Germany
Investment 12 500 m²
Kaiserslautern, Germany
Area 12 500 m²
Well maintained industrial premises near Kaiserslautern with development potential. The fac…
$4,43M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 413 m² in Essen, Germany
Investment 413 m²
Essen, Germany
Area 413 m²
The project involves the construction of a residential dwelling house in the city of Essen …
$379,331
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Investment 12 500 m² in Kaiserslautern, Germany
Investment 12 500 m²
Kaiserslautern, Germany
Area 12 500 m²
Production facilities in a well-maintained state near Kaiserslautern with development potent…
$4,76M
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Investment 80 m² in Eschborn, Germany
Investment 80 m²
Eschborn, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the first floor with a central loca…
$2,90M
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Investment 380 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 380 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Frankfurt on the Main - a reasonable investment in liquid objects with the pot…
$3,95M
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Investment 1 100 m² in Bielefeld, Germany
Investment 1 100 m²
Bielefeld, Germany
Bedrooms 200
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern rehabilitation clinic with a long lease agreement.Number of rooms: approximately 200L…
$9,41M
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Investment 3 400 m² in Hamburg, Germany
Investment 3 400 m²
Hamburg, Germany
Area 3 400 m²
Commercial premises with leading German chain shops and offices on one of the pedestrian str…
$8,37M
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Investment 1 450 m² in Dessau, Germany
Investment 1 450 m²
Dessau, Germany
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey medical center with medical offices (urology, ENT, gastroenterologist, physiotherap…
$4,76M
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Investment 632 m² in Monchengladbach, Germany
Investment 632 m²
Monchengladbach, Germany
Area 632 m²
For sale building with a project for reconstruction into a nursing home and anchor tenant! …
$2,60M
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