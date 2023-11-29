UAE
19 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Krakow am See, Germany
50
10
888 m²
3
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 10 bedrooms
Malchin, Germany
160
10
5 351 m²
4
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment
Kaiserslautern, Germany
12 500 m²
Well maintained industrial premises near Kaiserslautern with development potential. The fac…
€4,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 1 room
Frankfurt, Germany
1
40 m²
5
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
4
400 m²
4
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment
Munich, Germany
121 m²
5
Apartments in the new building of Munich in a quiet, quiet area: apartments ranging from 40 …
€1,63M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 3 rooms with parking
Eschborn, Germany
3
80 m²
2
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the ground floor with a central loc…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3
120 m²
50
Serviced apartments in cities such as Frankfurt am Main are an ideal option for reliable inv…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3
85 m²
7
Package of 3 apartments in a new building in the Berlin-Mitte area for rental. Equi…
€862,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment
Munich, Germany
90 m²
7
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rental: 3 apartments ( one-room …
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
380 m²
5
Apartments in Frankfurt am Main - a reasonable investment in liquid objects with the potenti…
€3,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment 200 rooms
Bielefeld, Germany
200
1 100 m²
5
Modern rehabilitation clinic with a long-term lease. Number of rooms: about 200 Last Re…
€8,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment
Dessau-Rosslau, Germany
1 450 m²
4
4-storey medical center with medical offices ( urology, ENT, gastroenterologist, physiothera…
€4,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment
Rodgau, Germany
4 500 m²
3
Residential building with office space and a warehouse in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main. …
€5,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment with parking
Bullenhausen, Germany
3 400 m²
Commercial premises with leading German net shop stores and offices on one of Hamburg's pede…
€7,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment
Germany
795 m²
PROPERTY FOR SALE in good technical condition, which was renovated in 2000 …
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
KV PROPERTY s.r.o.
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment
Germany
PROFITABLE HOUSE IN LEIPZIG 1.500.000 € QUICK SALE PROPERTY ✓ Protection of capital, ✓…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
KV PROPERTY s.r.o.
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment
Germany
608 m²
PROPERTY FOR SALE in good technical condition, which was renovated in 2002 …
€1,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
KV PROPERTY s.r.o.
Languages: English, Deutsch
Investment
Berlin, Germany
8 000 m²
Germany Berlin Investment Project in Berlin Offer for investors! Center Berlin, 10 min walk …
€35,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
