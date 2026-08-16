Lands for sale in Germany

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Lands in Germany

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14 properties total found
Plot of land in Grunwald, Germany
Plot of land
Grunwald, Germany
The property is located in a residential area characterised by spacious plots and a pleasant…
$6,23M
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Plot of land in Annaburg, Germany
Plot of land
Annaburg, Germany
Area 9 000 m²
Offered for sale is a unique commercial property – a meat processing plant (Zerlegebetrieb),…
$1,17M
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Plot of land in Wuppertal, Germany
Plot of land
Wuppertal, Germany
The project involves the construction of an 11-unit residential building with underground pa…
$430,545
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Plot of land in Krefeld, Germany
Plot of land
Krefeld, Germany
Development Land for Residential Project in 47803 Krefeld  Location: Inrather Str., 47803…
$460,481
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Plot of land in Malchin, Germany
Plot of land
Malchin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Unusual & rare, but feasible: 1 - 2 - storey construction of a studio or studio in LOFT styl…
$48,531
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Plot of land in Berlin, Germany
Plot of land
Berlin, Germany
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Land for sale in Berlin area of about 1500 m2, including a building permit.On the site it is…
$6,39M
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Plot of land in Wustenbrand, Germany
Plot of land
Wustenbrand, Germany
Area 2 290 m²
baugrundst ü CK MIT Baugenehmigung und Planung F ü R Eine L ü Ckenbebauung mehrfamilienh …
$1,63M
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Plot of land in Frankfurt, Germany
Plot of land
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
The site in Frankfurt on Main - in the historic district of the city - Sachsenhausens with a…
$2,96M
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Plot of land in Morfelden, Germany
Plot of land
Morfelden, Germany
Number of floors 4
A large plot in the suburb of Frankfurt on Main for the construction of commercial real esta…
$3,83M
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Plot of land in Frankfurt, Germany
Plot of land
Frankfurt, Germany
A plot for the construction of a residential apartment building in Frankfurt on Main is offe…
$2,85M
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Plot of land in Obernhain, Germany
Plot of land
Obernhain, Germany
Area 1 600 m²
A large plot (about 1600 m2) for building a house in the suburbs of Frankfurt on Main is off…
$987,624
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Plot of land in Essen, Germany
Plot of land
Essen, Germany
For sale plot of ~ 353 m2 on the plot it is possible to build a house for 4 flats, 4 floo…
$379,698
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Plot of land in Werder Havel, Germany
Plot of land
Werder Havel, Germany
Number of floors 2
Construction site with an existing building (during demolition or re-profiling). The buildin…
$1,30M
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Plot of land in Munich, Germany
Plot of land
Munich, Germany
Number of floors 3
A plot with a permit for the construction of a residential building or two residential build…
$3,49M
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