from 2 months
from
About the Immigration Program

EU Blue Card: Designed for highly skilled professionals who are working or planning to work in Germany within their field of education. It requires an employment contract with a specified minimum salary.

This is the most sought-after type of work visa, offering several attractive benefits in terms of legal residency and everyday life:

  • Accelerated path to permanent residency (PR): With basic German language skills, Blue Card holders can apply for PR after just 27 months in the country. If you prove German proficiency at level B1 or higher, this period is reduced to 21 months.

  • No age restrictions: While freelancer visas or standard work visas impose strict income requirements for professionals over 45, Blue Card holders obtain their residence permit under standard conditions.

  • Simplified family reunification: Family members do not need to know German to relocate.

  • Priority visa processing: The Blue Card is processed faster than other visa types—depending on the consulate, the entire procedure may take as little as 2 months.

  • Recognition across the EU: After 12 months, you can work in any EU country.

What We Offer:

Full end-to-end support, covering everything from a detailed assessment of your case to document verification, insurance setup, and interview preparation for the embassy.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

  1. Initial Consultation

    • Discussing your situation and goals

    • Defining a document submission strategy

    • Answering your questions

  2. Document Adaptation

    • Reviewing and adjusting your documents

    • Aligning your education with your professional field

    • Ensuring compliance with embassy standards

  3. Document Collection

    • Guiding you through gathering all required documents

    • Ensuring correct completion of each document

  4. Form Filling

    • Completing visa application forms

    • Verifying compliance with requirements

    • Correcting and optimizing data

  5. CV & Cover Letter Preparation

    • Drafting a German-standard CV

    • Providing a guide for writing a cover letter

    • Editing and translating your cover/motivational letter

  6. Diploma Recognition

    • Preparing diploma validation via Anabin

    • Assisting with ZAB recognition (if needed)

  7. Travel Insurance Setup

  8. Employer Document Review

    • Checking the employer’s forms for accuracy

    • Correcting errors and inconsistencies

  9. Interview Preparation

    • Tips and recommendations for the embassy interview

    • Mock interview training

  10. Ongoing Support

  • Available 6 days a week (Mon-Sat)

  • Continuous assistance at every stage

Applicant requirements

For high-demand sectors (e.g., IT, medicine, engineering) and graduates who completed their degree within the last 3 years, the minimum annual gross income is €43,759.80 (€3,646.65 per month).
For all other professions, the minimum annual gross income increases to €48,300 (€4,025 per month).

Documents
Documents for the applicant

  • Work contract or job offer

  • University degree (or higher education diploma)

  • CV 

  • Health insurance policy

