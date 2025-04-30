About the Immigration Program

EU Blue Card: Designed for highly skilled professionals who are working or planning to work in Germany within their field of education. It requires an employment contract with a specified minimum salary.

This is the most sought-after type of work visa, offering several attractive benefits in terms of legal residency and everyday life:

Accelerated path to permanent residency (PR): With basic German language skills, Blue Card holders can apply for PR after just 27 months in the country. If you prove German proficiency at level B1 or higher, this period is reduced to 21 months.

No age restrictions: While freelancer visas or standard work visas impose strict income requirements for professionals over 45, Blue Card holders obtain their residence permit under standard conditions.

Simplified family reunification: Family members do not need to know German to relocate.

Priority visa processing: The Blue Card is processed faster than other visa types—depending on the consulate, the entire procedure may take as little as 2 months.

Recognition across the EU: After 12 months, you can work in any EU country.

What We Offer:

Full end-to-end support, covering everything from a detailed assessment of your case to document verification, insurance setup, and interview preparation for the embassy.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Initial Consultation Discussing your situation and goals

Defining a document submission strategy

Answering your questions Document Adaptation Reviewing and adjusting your documents

Aligning your education with your professional field

Ensuring compliance with embassy standards Document Collection Guiding you through gathering all required documents

Ensuring correct completion of each document Form Filling Completing visa application forms

Verifying compliance with requirements

Correcting and optimizing data CV & Cover Letter Preparation Drafting a German-standard CV

Providing a guide for writing a cover letter

Editing and translating your cover/motivational letter Diploma Recognition Preparing diploma validation via Anabin

Assisting with ZAB recognition (if needed) Travel Insurance Setup Employer Document Review Checking the employer’s forms for accuracy

Correcting errors and inconsistencies Interview Preparation Tips and recommendations for the embassy interview

Mock interview training Ongoing Support