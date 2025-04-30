EU Blue Card: Designed for highly skilled professionals who are working or planning to work in Germany within their field of education. It requires an employment contract with a specified minimum salary.
This is the most sought-after type of work visa, offering several attractive benefits in terms of legal residency and everyday life:
Accelerated path to permanent residency (PR): With basic German language skills, Blue Card holders can apply for PR after just 27 months in the country. If you prove German proficiency at level B1 or higher, this period is reduced to 21 months.
No age restrictions: While freelancer visas or standard work visas impose strict income requirements for professionals over 45, Blue Card holders obtain their residence permit under standard conditions.
Simplified family reunification: Family members do not need to know German to relocate.
Priority visa processing: The Blue Card is processed faster than other visa types—depending on the consulate, the entire procedure may take as little as 2 months.
Recognition across the EU: After 12 months, you can work in any EU country.
What We Offer:
Full end-to-end support, covering everything from a detailed assessment of your case to document verification, insurance setup, and interview preparation for the embassy.
Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:
Initial Consultation
Discussing your situation and goals
Defining a document submission strategy
Answering your questions
Document Adaptation
Reviewing and adjusting your documents
Aligning your education with your professional field
Ensuring compliance with embassy standards
Document Collection
Guiding you through gathering all required documents
Ensuring correct completion of each document
Form Filling
Completing visa application forms
Verifying compliance with requirements
Correcting and optimizing data
CV & Cover Letter Preparation
Drafting a German-standard CV
Providing a guide for writing a cover letter
Editing and translating your cover/motivational letter
Diploma Recognition
Preparing diploma validation via Anabin
Assisting with ZAB recognition (if needed)
Travel Insurance Setup
Employer Document Review
Checking the employer’s forms for accuracy
Correcting errors and inconsistencies
Interview Preparation
Tips and recommendations for the embassy interview
Mock interview training
Ongoing Support
Available 6 days a week (Mon-Sat)
Continuous assistance at every stage
For high-demand sectors (e.g., IT, medicine, engineering) and graduates who completed their degree within the last 3 years, the minimum annual gross income is €43,759.80 (€3,646.65 per month).
For all other professions, the minimum annual gross income increases to €48,300 (€4,025 per month).
Work contract or job offer
University degree (or higher education diploma)
CV
Health insurance policy