Residential properties for sale in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

apartments
3
houses
4
7 properties total found
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage in Dellfeld, Germany
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage
Dellfeld, Germany
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
€200,000
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pirmasens, Germany
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€260,000
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating in Pirmasens, Germany
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
We ask for two new construction projects in 66955 Pirmasens. Object description The offer …
€575,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Dellfeld, Germany
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Dellfeld, Germany
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€219,000
Condo 2 rooms with parking, with balcony in Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
Condo 2 rooms with parking, with balcony
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 4
The project offers exquisite, individual, apartments with a balcony or loggia with high qual…
€475,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a new building with a beautiful location near the port on the Rhine, beautiful…
€595,000
Chalet 10 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
Chalet 10 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
This interesting mansion is located in the region of Lower Saxony, south of the famous Hamb…
€3,40M
