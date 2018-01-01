Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of residential properties in Germany

1 property total found
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Malchin, Germany
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Malchin, Germany
Rooms 160
Bathrooms count 10
Area 5 351 m²
Number of floors 3
€2
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir