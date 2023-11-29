Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Germany

77 properties total found
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Ivenack, Germany
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Ivenack, Germany
Rooms 50
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 550 m²
Number of floors 2
€189,000
Castle 10 bedrooms in Zettemin, Germany
Castle 10 bedrooms
Zettemin, Germany
Rooms 135
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 4
€895,000
3 room house in Roetha, Germany
3 room house
Roetha, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
€450,000
3 room house in Roetha, Germany
3 room house
Roetha, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
€400,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Reussen, Germany
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Reussen, Germany
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
€350,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Reussen, Germany
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Reussen, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
€400,000
3 room house in Halle Saale, Germany
3 room house
Halle Saale, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
€599,000
3 room house in Halle Saale, Germany
3 room house
Halle Saale, Germany
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
€460,000
3 room house in Luetzen, Germany
3 room house
Luetzen, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
€429,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, in city center, with parking in Luetzen, Germany
3 room house with double glazed windows, in city center, with parking
Luetzen, Germany
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
€369,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Saarbruecken, Germany
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Saarbruecken, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house in Dudweiler ( Saarbrücken ) for sale! Partially renovated condition! ECDAT…
€288,000
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pirmasens, Germany
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€260,000
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating in Pirmasens, Germany
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
We ask for two new construction projects in 66955 Pirmasens. Object description The offer …
€575,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Dellfeld, Germany
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Dellfeld, Germany
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€219,000
Villa 9 room villa with parking in Dreieich, Germany
Villa 9 room villa with parking
Dreieich, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
€5,50M
Villa 9 room villa in Gruenwald, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Gruenwald, Germany
Rooms 10
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
10-room villa with an elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwal…
€11,50M
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with balcony in Starnberg, Germany
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with balcony
Starnberg, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
High-tech villa with luxurious equipment, a garden and a swimming pool on Lake Starnberg in …
€10,50M
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with balcony in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with balcony
Bad Vilbel, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful suburban house with a fireplace in the French style in a calm and quiet suburb o…
€2,50M
Townhouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-story townhouse in the quiet area of Frankfurt am Main. The house offers…
€565,000
7 room house in Frankfurt, Germany
7 room house
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,55M
Townhouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
A new modern house with high-quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of Frankf…
€1,50M
Townhouse 7 rooms with parking, with balcony in Hamburg, Germany
Townhouse 7 rooms with parking, with balcony
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic real estate is a new three-story townhouse in the elite area of Hamburg. Number of b…
€6,99M
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking in Berlin, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
House ( Townhouse ) with a terrace, balcony, parking space in front of the house and its own…
€1,70M
7 room house with parking, with balcony in Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
7 room house with parking, with balcony
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern "smart house" with a central location in the resort town of Bad Homburg. Number o…
€1,85M
5 room house with parking, with balcony in Dornach, Germany
5 room house with parking, with balcony
Dornach, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant and high-quality city villa with a terrace in the green area of the capital of Bavar…
€2,60M
6 room house in good condition,
6 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with modem
Rhauderfehn, Germany
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€319,000
7 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with меблирована полностью in Moormerland, Germany
7 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with меблирована полностью
Moormerland, Germany
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
This "mill villa" in Oldersum is looking for a new owner!It is currently rented out professi…
€479,000
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with вид на море in Butjadingen, Germany
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with вид на море
Butjadingen, Germany
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€490,000
4 room house with gas heating, with needs repair, with modem in Haren Ems, Germany
4 room house with gas heating, with needs repair, with modem
Haren Ems, Germany
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€480,000
5 room house with balcony, with garage, with basement in Erbach, Germany
5 room house with balcony, with garage, with basement
Erbach, Germany
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A spacious mansion with two surrounding gardens in a fabulous place near the banks of the Da…
€589,000
