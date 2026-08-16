Houses for sale in Germany

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Houses in Germany

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Frankfurt
6
Dusseldorf
7
Essen
4
North Rhine-Westphalia
38
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77 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Oberbarenburg, Germany
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Villa 8 bedrooms
Oberbarenburg, Germany
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to a stylish family or holiday home in the heart of the Easter Mountains. This spaci…
$512,079
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Languages
Deutsch
4 bedroom house in Dusseldorf, Germany
4 bedroom house
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description:Nice house for your family 40489Düsseldorf/AngermundNext to the Heltorf cas…
$740,650
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Germany
Villa
Germany
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
Number of rooms - 7terracegarageBasementHeat pumpKaminHeated floorIn 2020, the heating syste…
$991,385
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3 room house in Juchen, Germany
3 room house
Juchen, Germany
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description: the house was built in 2017 (the property is well maintained) house ar…
$917,825
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 10 rooms in Wurselen, Germany
Cottage 10 rooms
Wurselen, Germany
Rooms 10
Number of floors 2
Full description: The cottage house is located near the city of Würselen, 10 km from the city center
$1,74M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room townhouse in Berlin, Germany
3 room townhouse
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
3 rooms Details on request.
$1,65M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 11 bedrooms in Cologne, Germany
Villa 11 bedrooms
Cologne, Germany
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Quietness and comfort are the ideal combination of excellent infrastructure, first-class edu…
$2,16M
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Cottage 13 rooms in Pulheim, Germany
Cottage 13 rooms
Pulheim, Germany
Rooms 13
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Full description: Modern residential
$2,17M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 9 bedrooms in Mulheim an der Ruhr, Germany
Villa 9 bedrooms
Mulheim an der Ruhr, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 3
Number of rooms: 9 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4 garages and plenty of parking   Year of constr…
$3,98M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Dortmund, Germany
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Dortmund, Germany
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 3
Full description: 1957/ 2019 House area 382 m2 8 rooms 6 bedrooms 5 bathrooms 4 parking spac…
$2,27M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
5 bedroom house in Selters, Germany
5 bedroom house
Selters, Germany
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 3
ISB GLOBAL Immobilien & BAUTRGERPREMIUM INVESTMENT IN GERMANYMOREFAMILIES IN CENTRAL LAGEOBJ…
$1,37M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Townhouse 6 rooms in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Townhouse 6 rooms
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Rooms 6
Area 182 m²
$722,061
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Pulheim, Germany
3 bedroom house
Pulheim, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description:house 2018-2019 built4 rooms (3 bedrooms)living area of 167 m2auxiliary are…
$1,03M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
House in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
House
Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Area 1 485 m²
Number of floors 5
INVESTMENT PROJECT! Two houses in Gelsenkirchen are for sale, which are currently co…
$654,601
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bavaria, Germany
3 bedroom townthouse
Bavaria, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
• Type: New corner townhouse • Year of construction: 2024 • Rooms: 5 • Bedrooms: 3 • Baths:…
$690,967
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Cottage in Mulheim an der Ruhr, Germany
Cottage
Mulheim an der Ruhr, Germany
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description: Excellent condition of the object 15-18 minutes to Düsseldorf by car …
$1,45M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage in 49632, Germany
Cottage
49632, Germany
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
The object is located in Lower Saxony.It is part of the Kloppenburg district.The population …
$685,464
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dusseldorf, Germany
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description: Half of the house on  plot of land 470 m2.in a calm and quiet area of ​​Wi…
$871,352
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 9 rooms in Sprendlingen, Germany
Villa 9 rooms
Sprendlingen, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
$6,34M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
4 bedroom house in Willich, Germany
4 bedroom house
Willich, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description: A comfortable villa with 4 bedrooms, a large living room and a kitchen i…
$1,39M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Townhouse 7 rooms in Hamburg, Germany
Townhouse 7 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious property - a new three-story townhouse in an elite area of ​​Hamburg. Number of…
$8,06M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
6 bedroom house in Monchengladbach, Germany
6 bedroom house
Monchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Price: 210.000 € for this price you get a house of 3 apartments of 3 rooms!! What could be b…
$248,786
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6 bedroom house in Monchengladbach, Germany
6 bedroom house
Monchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Price: 210.000 € for this price you get a house of 3 apartments of 3 rooms!! What could be b…
$244,404
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House in Duisburg, Germany
House
Duisburg, Germany
Area 355 m²
AUCTION! 6-apartment building with 3 garages in Duisburg-Neuenkamp — investment property wit…
$188,036
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3 bedroom house in Ratingen, Germany
3 bedroom house
Ratingen, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
35415 Polheim-Holzheim Rooms: 4 Living area approx.: 130 m² Purchase price: EUR 239,000 - BA…
$268,682
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9 room house in Essen, Germany
9 room house
Essen, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
Information about the city:The history of Essen dates back to 800, the city is rich in cultu…
$649,448
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 10 rooms in Grunwald, Germany
Villa 10 rooms
Grunwald, Germany
Rooms 10
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
10-room villa with elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwald. …
$13,25M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
5 room house in Willich, Germany
5 room house
Willich, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 4
Full description: Year of construction 1978 The property is well maintained The living area …
$706,957
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Townhouse in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Townhouse
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description:Townhouse new building in the city of Krefeld. Commission for the Buyer +4…
$622,494
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
6 bedroom house in Monchengladbach, Germany
6 bedroom house
Monchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
An apartment building is an ideal investment! Mönchengladbach (Nordrhein-Westfalen) Pr…
$248,786
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Property types in Germany

villas
castles
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Germany

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
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