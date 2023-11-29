Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Germany

North Rhine-Westphalia
11
Ruhr area
8
Bavaria
4
Lower Saxony
4
Munich
3
Shop
25 properties total found
Shop in Darmstadt, Germany
Shop
Darmstadt, Germany
Area 2 000 m²
€6,00M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Saarbruecken, Germany
Shop
Saarbruecken, Germany
Area 9 700 m²
€11,10M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Reinheim, Germany
Shop
Reinheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
€2,60M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop with parking in Mommenheim, Germany
Shop with parking
Mommenheim, Germany
Area 3 000 m²
The REWE supermarket and the DM drogue store in the federal state of Reynalad-Pfalz- in the …
€13,40M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Pforzheim, Germany
Shop
Pforzheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Nettov chain supermarket in Pforzheim with a population of more than 120 thousand people. …
€3,50M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Munich, Germany
Shop
Munich, Germany
Area 600 m²
Product Network Store - EDEKA Supermarket in Munich! Edeka Group is the largest German sup…
€4,10M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Unterkirchberg, Germany
Shop
Unterkirchberg, Germany
Area 1 000 m²
New network supermarket ( delivery - 2021 ) in Ulm with a long-term lease. Total area: ab…
€3,60M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Wolfschlugen, Germany
Shop
Wolfschlugen, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
The new Lidl supermarket on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lease agr…
€4,20M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Hilden, Germany
Shop
Hilden, Germany
Area 800 m²
The new ROSSMANN network store on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lea…
€3,50M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Commercial property in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.An object for sale rented by a fast f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Object for sale - supermarket with tenant. Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Description:The property is located in a small town. The tenant is the biggest retail chain.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
An object that the network is a tenant of Burger King fast food restaurant is for sale . Lea…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop in Willich, Germany
Shop
Willich, Germany
On the ground floor there are three commercial units with a total area of ​​1300 m2, a super…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop with rent in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop with rent
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Spermarket with tenant. The lease is for 15 y…
€3,41M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Shop with rent
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Supermarket in Lower Saxony, Germany.Object for sale - supermarket with a tenant.The lease i…
€3,25M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop with rent
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Long term lease for 15 years. The facility wa…
€3,43M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in Cuxhaven, Germany
Shop with rent
Cuxhaven, Germany
Supermarket in the district of Cuxhaven, Germany.The object is located in a small resort tow…
€2,40M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in Munich, Germany
Shop with rent
Munich, Germany
A shopping center under construction is for sale.Tenants: NETTO, Takko Fashion (clothing), f…
€30,84M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in Munich, Germany
Shop with rent
Munich, Germany
For sale an apartment house with a diverse rental composition. Tenants: shop, fitness center…
€13,34M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop with rent
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
A shopping center with 35 tenants for sale. Main tenants: Netto Marken Discount, Rossmann, W…
€24,79M
Leave a request
Shop in Lower Saxony, Germany
Shop
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 1 000 m²
Germany Land Lower Saxony of Stadthagen Shop on a pedestrian street Commercial building in t…
€1,79M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Shop with rent
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
The object for sale is a shopping center with a diverse composition of tenants. It consists …
€16,50M
Leave a request
Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shopping centre, retailThe area of the building 4 656 m2ROI % 9.10 Land Area 12,545 m2Rent 2…
€3,23M
Leave a request
Shop in Dortmund, Germany
Shop
Dortmund, Germany
Supermarket in Beckum, Germany.There is a supermarket in Beckum in the city center.Land plot…
€2,52M
Leave a request

