Shops for sale in Germany

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Stores in Germany

;
Hesse
5
Bavaria
9
Baden-Württemberg
7
32 properties total found
Shop 1 100 m² in Reinheim, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Reinheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Edeka supermarket in good condition with a long lease agreement in the Hesse state - Darmsta…
$3,00M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 1 182 m² in Germany
Shop 1 182 m²
Germany
Area 1 182 m²
•Plot area: approx. 3475 m²•Usable area: approx. 1182 m²•Retail area: approx. 800 m²•Year of…
$6,04M
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Shop in Bavaria, Germany
Shop
Bavaria, Germany
The proposed property is located in Krumbach, the second largest city in the Bavarian-Schwab…
$7,51M
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Shop 633 m² in Bavaria, Germany
Shop 633 m²
Bavaria, Germany
Area 633 m²
A high-quality property with attractive architecture, it is protected by the state.It is loc…
$1,74M
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Shop 1 339 m² in Bavaria, Germany
Shop 1 339 m²
Bavaria, Germany
Area 1 339 m²
The property consists of a shop and a bistro. Store: • Rental area: approx. 1000 m² + 339 …
$2,44M
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Shop 1 000 m² in Senden, Germany
Shop 1 000 m²
Senden, Germany
Area 1 000 m²
New network supermarket ( delivery - 2021 ) in Ulm with a long-term lease. Total area: ab…
$4,15M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
TekceTekce
Shop 1 513 m² in Herne, Germany
Shop 1 513 m²
Herne, Germany
Area 1 513 m²
Renny or Penny Market is a German chain of discount supermarkets with headquarters in Cologn…
$3,25M
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Shop 9 700 m² in Saarbruecken, Germany
Shop 9 700 m²
Saarbruecken, Germany
Area 9 700 m²
Chain hypermarket with a KFC branch / + branches of 2 other well-known chain enterprises wit…
$12,79M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 800 m² in Esslingen am Neckar, Germany
Shop 800 m²
Esslingen am Neckar, Germany
Area 800 m²
The new ROSSMANN network store on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lea…
$4,03M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 1 724 m² in Bavaria, Germany
Shop 1 724 m²
Bavaria, Germany
Area 1 724 m²
Annual rent: €151,387.92 Profitability: approx. 7.28% The shopping park in Höchstadt an der…
$2,40M
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Shop 2 000 m² in Darmstadt, Germany
Shop 2 000 m²
Darmstadt, Germany
Area 2 000 m²
Shopping center with a NETTO supermarket and other chain stores with long-term contracts in …
$6,92M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 4 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Shop 4 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 4 600 m²
Residential and commercial building fully rented in the nearest suburb of Frankfurt on Main.…
$13,08M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 575 m² in Germany
Shop 575 m²
Germany
Area 575 m²
We offer attractive retail space in the prestigious area of Glauchau. The retail space is le…
$1,86M
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Shop 3 000 m² in 11, Germany
Shop 3 000 m²
11, Germany
Area 3 000 m²
The REWE supermarket and the DM drogue store in the federal state of Reynalad-Pfalz- in the …
$15,44M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 1 100 m² in Sielmingen, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Sielmingen, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
The new Lidl supermarket on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lease agr…
$4,84M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 1 300 m² in Bavaria, Germany
Shop 1 300 m²
Bavaria, Germany
Area 1 300 m²
Main parameters: • Year of construction: 2010 / Expansion in 2021 • Usable area: 1300 m² •…
$2,61M
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Shop 1 990 m² in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Shop 1 990 m²
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Area 1 990 m²
Plot area: 7504 m² Year of construction: 2007 Parking spaces: 95 Total rentable area: appro…
$1,39M
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Shop 600 m² in Munich, Germany
Shop 600 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 600 m²
Product Network Store - EDEKA Supermarket in Munich! Edeka Group is the largest German sup…
$4,73M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 963 m² in Altenburg, Germany
Shop 963 m²
Altenburg, Germany
Area 963 m²
Ready-to-lease business-supermarket Net potential for cost reduction.Possibility of increasi…
$697,082
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Shop 1 100 m² in Pforzheim, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Pforzheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Nettov chain supermarket in Pforzheim with a population of more than 120 thousand people. Le…
$4,03M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 1 068 m² in Berlin, Germany
Shop 1 068 m²
Berlin, Germany
Area 1 068 m²
Shop with prior permission for construction.Suitable for residential and commercial construc…
$5,34M
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Shop 1 100 m² in Reinheim, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Reinheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Edeka Supermarket is in good condition with a long lease agreement in the federal state of H…
$3,02M
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Shop 3 000 m² in Mommenheim, Germany
Shop 3 000 m²
Mommenheim, Germany
Area 3 000 m²
Supermarket REWE and c drogeria store DM in the federal state of Rheinlad-Palatinate in the …
$15,57M
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Shop 800 m² in Esslingen am Neckar, Germany
Shop 800 m²
Esslingen am Neckar, Germany
Area 800 m²
Rossmann chain store with high yield in the suburb of Stuttgart on the ground floor in a res…
$4,07M
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Shop 600 m² in Munich, Germany
Shop 600 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 600 m²
EDEKA supermarket in Munich!Edeka Group is the largest German supermarket corporation since …
$4,76M
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Shop 5 351 m² in Malchin, Germany
Shop 5 351 m²
Malchin, Germany
Rooms 160
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 5 351 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
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Shop 1 000 m² in Senden, Germany
Shop 1 000 m²
Senden, Germany
Area 1 000 m²
New chain supermarket (delivery - 2021) in Ulm with a long lease agreement.Total area: about…
$4,18M
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Shop 9 700 m² in Saarbruecken, Germany
Shop 9 700 m²
Saarbruecken, Germany
Area 9 700 m²
A network hypermarket with a branch of KFC/+ branches of 2 other well-known network enterpri…
$12,90M
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Shop 1 100 m² in Sielmingen, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Sielmingen, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
New supermarket Lidl on the first floor of a residential building with a long lease agreemen…
$4,88M
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Shop 1 100 m² in Pforzheim, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Pforzheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Network supermarket Netto in Pforzheim with a population of more than 120 thousand people.Le…
$4,07M
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