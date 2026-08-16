Villas for sale in Germany

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Villas in Germany

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North Rhine-Westphalia
5
Hesse
6
Bavaria
5
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18 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Oberbarenburg, Germany
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Villa 8 bedrooms
Oberbarenburg, Germany
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to a stylish family or holiday home in the heart of the Easter Mountains. This spaci…
$512,079
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Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Villa in Germany
Villa
Germany
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
Number of rooms - 7terracegarageBasementHeat pumpKaminHeated floorIn 2020, the heating syste…
$991,385
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Villa 11 bedrooms in Cologne, Germany
Villa 11 bedrooms
Cologne, Germany
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Quietness and comfort are the ideal combination of excellent infrastructure, first-class edu…
$2,16M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Mulheim an der Ruhr, Germany
Villa 9 bedrooms
Mulheim an der Ruhr, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 3
Number of rooms: 9 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4 garages and plenty of parking   Year of constr…
$3,98M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 9 rooms in Sprendlingen, Germany
Villa 9 rooms
Sprendlingen, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
$6,34M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 10 rooms in Grunwald, Germany
Villa 10 rooms
Grunwald, Germany
Rooms 10
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
10-room villa with elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwald. …
$13,25M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Dusseldorf, Germany
Villa
Dusseldorf, Germany
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 4
Full description: 40545 Düsseldorf (Oberkassel) urban modern villa currently rented Annual i…
$4,15M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Dusseldorf, Germany
Villa
Dusseldorf, Germany
Area 702 m²
A project is proposed for the construction of 4 residential buildings with subsequent resale…
$4,32M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Duisburg, Germany
Villa 3 bedrooms
Duisburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
The object is located on the border of Duisburg and Düsseldorf. It is 15 minutes to Düsseldo…
$1,98M
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Villa 7 rooms in Socking, Germany
Villa 7 rooms
Socking, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
High-tech villa with luxury equipment, garden and swimming pool on Lake Starnberg in an elit…
$12,10M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 10 bedrooms in Grunwald, Germany
Villa 10 bedrooms
Grunwald, Germany
Bedrooms 10
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
10-room villa with elevator with large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grünwald. L…
$13,36M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Villa 7 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 2-storey house (7 rooms) in one of the central areas of Frankfurt - Ostend. …
$2,96M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Socking, Germany
Villa 7 bedrooms
Socking, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
High-tech villa with luxury equipment, garden and swimming pool on Lake Starnberg in an elit…
$12,20M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern smart home with a central location in the spa town of Bad Homburg. Number of roo…
$2,15M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Sprendlingen, Germany
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sprendlingen, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
$6,39M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Munich, Germany
Villa 5 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant and high-quality urban villa in a green area of the capital of Bavaria-Munich.Strong…
$3,02M
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Villa 9 rooms in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 rooms
Bad Vilbel, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful country house with a French-style fireplace in a calm and quiet suburb of Frankf…
$2,64M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 bedrooms in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 bedrooms
Bad Vilbel, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful country house with a French-style fireplace in a calm and quiet suburb of Frankf…
$2,90M
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Properties features in Germany

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
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