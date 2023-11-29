Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Germany

Villa To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with balcony in Starnberg, Germany
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with balcony
Starnberg, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
High-tech villa with luxurious equipment, a garden and a swimming pool on Lake Starnberg in …
€10,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 room villa in Gruenwald, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Gruenwald, Germany
Rooms 10
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
10-room villa with an elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwal…
€11,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 room villa with parking in Dreieich, Germany
Villa 9 room villa with parking
Dreieich, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
€5,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with balcony in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with balcony
Bad Vilbel, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful suburban house with a fireplace in the French style in a calm and quiet suburb o…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with вид на море in Butjadingen, Germany
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with вид на море
Butjadingen, Germany
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€490,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 6 room villa in Hamburg, Germany
Villa 6 room villa
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Unique villa on a park-like, south-facing plot in a prime location The imposing villa is lo…
€3,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 3 room villa in Hamburg, Germany
Villa 3 room villa
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Historic town house from the Wilhelminian era in the best location near the Alst Only a few…
€7,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 4 room villa in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Villa 4 room villa
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 492 m²
Oasis of peace for design lovers near Frankfurt This modern family villa is a total work of…
€5,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa Villa in city center, with garden, near infrastructure in Erfurt, Germany
Villa Villa in city center, with garden, near infrastructure
Erfurt, Germany
Area 540 m²
The magnificent villa is built in a prestigious residential area in Erfurt, Thuringia, Germ…
€1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Germany
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Germany
Bedrooms 9
Area 406 m²
Exclusive villa for accommodation or diplomatic mission is located in Grunewald district, Be…
€8,30M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with garage, with sauna in Potsdam, Germany
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with garage, with sauna
Potsdam, Germany
Bedrooms 12
Area 479 m²
This delightful villa is located in Potsdam, Germany. Built in 1896 by Carl Enders on a plot…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with garage, with garden, with sauna in Berlin, Germany
Villa 9 room villa with garage, with garden, with sauna
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 11
Area 675 m²
This expressive and elegant villa, surrounded by perennial trees, is located on the shores o…
€4,80M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden in Berlin, Germany
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
The modern house in the style of bauhaus was built in 1977 in the popular district of Berlin…
€4,30M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with garage, with heating, with gaurded area in Berlin, Germany
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with garage, with heating, with gaurded area
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 530 m²
This delightful luxury villa is in the heart of Germany, its capital Berlin. Built in 1920 o…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with garage, with garden, with internet in Berlin, Germany
Villa 5 room villa with garage, with garden, with internet
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
The prestigious villa was built in 2012 on a plot of approximately 800 square meters and fea…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden in Munich, Germany
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
The house is located in a prestigious area in the south-west of Munich The house is built i…
€1,38M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with garage, with garden, with heating in Hamburg, Germany
Villa 6 room villa with garage, with garden, with heating
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 6
Area 210 m²
The charming house is located in northeastern Hamburg in the Wooldorf-Olstedt district, Vand…
€835,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Germany

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir