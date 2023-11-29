Villas for sale in Germany

UAE
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with balcony
Starnberg, Germany
7
350 m²
2
High-tech villa with luxurious equipment, a garden and a swimming pool on Lake Starnberg in …
€10,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 room villa
Gruenwald, Germany
10
490 m²
2
10-room villa with an elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwal…
€11,50M
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 room villa with parking
Dreieich, Germany
9
415 m²
2
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with balcony
Bad Vilbel, Germany
9
320 m²
2
A beautiful suburban house with a fireplace in the French style in a calm and quiet suburb o…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with вид на море
Butjadingen, Germany
15
4
550 m²
2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 6 room villa
Hamburg, Germany
6
4
Unique villa on a park-like, south-facing plot in a prime location The imposing villa is lo…
€3,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 3 room villa
Hamburg, Germany
3
2
Historic town house from the Wilhelminian era in the best location near the Alst Only a few…
€7,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 4 room villa
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
4
3
492 m²
Oasis of peace for design lovers near Frankfurt This modern family villa is a total work of…
€5,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa Villa in city center, with garden, near infrastructure
Erfurt, Germany
540 m²
The magnificent villa is built in a prestigious residential area in Erfurt, Thuringia, Germ…
€1,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Germany
9
406 m²
Exclusive villa for accommodation or diplomatic mission is located in Grunewald district, Be…
€8,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with garage, with sauna
Potsdam, Germany
12
479 m²
This delightful villa is located in Potsdam, Germany. Built in 1896 by Carl Enders on a plot…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with garage, with garden, with sauna
Berlin, Germany
11
675 m²
This expressive and elegant villa, surrounded by perennial trees, is located on the shores o…
€4,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden
Berlin, Germany
5
350 m²
The modern house in the style of bauhaus was built in 1977 in the popular district of Berlin…
€4,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with garage, with heating, with gaurded area
Berlin, Germany
7
530 m²
This delightful luxury villa is in the heart of Germany, its capital Berlin. Built in 1920 o…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with garage, with garden, with internet
Berlin, Germany
5
450 m²
The prestigious villa was built in 2012 on a plot of approximately 800 square meters and fea…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden
Munich, Germany
3
146 m²
The house is located in a prestigious area in the south-west of Munich The house is built i…
€1,38M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with garage, with garden, with heating
Hamburg, Germany
6
210 m²
The charming house is located in northeastern Hamburg in the Wooldorf-Olstedt district, Vand…
€835,000
Recommend
Leave a request
