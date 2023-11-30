Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Residential properties for sale in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany

3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gustow, Germany
Gustow, Germany
Rooms 105
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Ivenack, Germany
Ivenack, Germany
Rooms 50
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 550 m²
Number of floors 2
€189,000
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch
Castle 10 bedrooms in Zettemin, Germany
Zettemin, Germany
Rooms 135
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 4
€895,000
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch

