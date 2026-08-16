Studios for Sale in Germany

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Studios in Germany

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Munich
6
Berlin
12
Bavaria
8
Lower Saxony
4
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30 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
1-room attic apartment with a roof terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in the dis…
$664,811
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
Bright studio apartment with a loggia and a parking space in Gelsenkirchen (Bulmke-Hüllen) …
$83,790
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1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room apartment in good condition in the central area of ​​Munich. Individual plumbing in t…
$501,524
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Cozy studio apartment with a loggia and a parking space in Gelsenkirchen (Bulmke-Hüllen) …
$95,428
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Damp, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Damp, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 5
$177,882
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hamburg, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/5
New development with high energy standard KfW 40 🍽️ Fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms…
$314,795
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TekceTekce
1 room studio apartment in Hamburg, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
A turnkey studio with an area of 25.72 square meters in a new building in an excellent area …
$316,442
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Damp, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Damp, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/5
Live & Invest in the Baltic Sea Resort of Damp 🏖️ Exclusive New Development in Damp – Liv…
$218,087
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Eglfing, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Eglfing, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
1-room attic apartment with a roof terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in the dis…
$662,289
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1 room studio apartment in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 6
This well-maintained 1-room condominium is located in the Hannover suburb of Langenhagen, cl…
$172,718
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1-bedroom apartment in a 4-storey house with a bright facade, elegant balconies and exquisit…
$313,716
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 11
1-bedroom apartment for sale near the embankment of the Spree River. This unique complex is …
$354,383
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1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 11
1-room apartment for sale near the Spree River embankment. This unique complex is located cl…
$329,245
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
A well-kept old building with an elevator in the Berlin area - Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, bui…
$290,478
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1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
A well-kept old building with an elevator in the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg area of ​​Berlin, …
$269,873
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room apartment in a 4-storey building with a light facade, elegant balconies and refined e…
$291,462
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
1 bedroom spacious apartment with high ceilings located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
$323,847
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the first floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments.…
$377,822
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Munich, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the first floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments.…
$406,669
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
The classic building of the turn of the century impresses with typical details of the old bu…
$435,717
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
This 1-bedroom apartment with a thoughtful layout is an ideal place to live in a big city. T…
$441,526
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1 room studio apartment in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
1-room apartment with a terrace in the central area of ​​Hannover - Nordstadt. Classic high…
$329,245
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 14, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
14, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 6
This well-maintained 1-room condominium is located in the suburb of Hanover - Langenhagen, n…
$185,906
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1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
Compact 1-room apartment with balcony in Munich in close proximity to the English Garden. …
$377,714
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
$348,573
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1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
The classic building from the turn of the century impresses with typical details of an old b…
$404,809
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Grunwalder Forst, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Grunwalder Forst, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbing…
$499,622
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Munich, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in close proximity to the English Garden.T…
$406,553
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
1-bedroom apartment with a terrace in the central district of Hanover - Nordstadt.Classic hi…
$354,383
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1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
This 1-room apartment with a thoughtful layout is an ideal place to live in a big city. Th…
$410,206
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

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