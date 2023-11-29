Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Germany

12 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
€300,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
This 1-room apartment with a well-thought-out layout – is an ideal place to stay in a big ci…
€380,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments…
€350,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€305,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kreuzpullach, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbin…
€430,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Haar, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Haar, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
The 1-room attic apartment with a rooftop terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in …
€570,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment with balcony in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment with balcony
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
The well-kept old building with an elevator in the Berlin - Friedrichshayn-Kreuzberg area, b…
€250,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 11
For sale 1-room apartments near the promenade of the Spree River. This unique complex is loc…
€305,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
€375,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…
€349,900
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
€270,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 6
This well-groomed 1-room condominium is located in the suburbs of Hanover - Langenhagen, nea…
€160,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

