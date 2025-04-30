Visa for studying

  1. Realting.com
Process duration: from 3 months
Costs: from
About the Immigration Program

Student visa: For admission to a German university, student college or for preparatory language courses. Requires proof of enrollment and availability of funds to cover tuition and accommodation costs.

1. Higher Education (Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD)

  • Over 400 universities offering diverse programs—from traditional fields (economics, pedagogy) to cutting-edge specializations (AI, environmental engineering).

  • Language requirement: Usually C1 German (for German-taught programs) or B2-C1 English (for international programs).

2. Studienkolleg (Prep College)

  • Compulsory for graduates from Russia/CIS countries (since their school education is 1 year shorter than in Germany).

  • Options:

    • Complete 1 year of university in home country (full-time) OR

    • Attend Studienkolleg in Germany (typically free/low-cost).

  • Final exam ("Feststellungsprüfung") grants direct university access.

3. Intensive Language Courses

  • Offered by universities or accredited language schools.

  • Advantages:

    • Lower fees than private language centers.

    • Prepares for mandatory proficiency exams (TestDaF, DSH, Goethe-Zertifikat).

from 3 months
from
Applicant requirements

To obtain a student visa, you must provide:

  1. Proof of admission to a recognized educational institution

  2. Valid educational certificates (e.g., high school diploma)

  3. Proof of financial means 

  4. Language proficiency proof 

Documents
Documents for the applicant

In addition to the standard documents required for a visa application by third-country nationals (passport, photo, embassy application form, school certificates, diplomas), obtaining a student visa also requires the following:

  • Proof of admission to a German university OR (if applying as an applicant) documentation showing you have begun preparing your application;

  • German language proficiency proof (if applying directly to a university without preparatory language courses)—usually B2 or higher;

  • Health insurance valid in Germany;

  • Proof of financial resources:

    • blocked account with €11,904 (as of current requirements, subject to change) OR

    • scholarship confirmation OR

    • formal obligation (Verpflichtungserklärung) from a sponsor in Germany;

  • motivation letter detailing:

    • Your reasons for pursuing studies in Germany,

    • Your future career plans after graduation.

Important: Many visa rejections (including student visas) happen due to weak motivation letters.

Nemusli Consult can assist you with:
✔ Writing a strong motivation letter
✔ University application support
✔ Visa document preparation

