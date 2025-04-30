Visa for studying

In addition to the standard documents required for a visa application by third-country nationals (passport, photo, embassy application form, school certificates, diplomas), obtaining a student visa also requires the following:

Proof of admission to a German university OR (if applying as an applicant) documentation showing you have begun preparing your application;

German language proficiency proof (if applying directly to a university without preparatory language courses)—usually B2 or higher ;

Health insurance valid in Germany;

Proof of financial resources : A blocked account with €11,904 (as of current requirements, subject to change) OR A scholarship confirmation OR A formal obligation (Verpflichtungserklärung) from a sponsor in Germany;

A motivation letter detailing: Your reasons for pursuing studies in Germany, Your future career plans after graduation.



Important: Many visa rejections (including student visas) happen due to weak motivation letters.

Nemusli Consult can assist you with:

✔ Writing a strong motivation letter

✔ University application support

✔ Visa document preparation