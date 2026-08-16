Business for sale for sale in Germany

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Care Property with Long-Term Returns – Invest in Boxberg (Saxony) in BoxbergOL Hamor, Germany
Care Property with Long-Term Returns – Invest in Boxberg (Saxony)
BoxbergOL Hamor, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
🔹 Established care facility with 56 units – 51 single apartments, 5 double apartments 🔹 Long…
Price on request
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Established business 9 000 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Established business 9 000 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 9 000 m²
The proposed investment includes 5 buildings in good condition with residential and commerci…
$18,54M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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