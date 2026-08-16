Apartments for sale in Germany

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Apartments in Germany

;
Munich
38
Frankfurt
20
Dusseldorf
34
Stuttgart
5
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280 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kochel am See, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Kochel am See, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale a cozy Euro-two with modern Euro repairs. The layout includes an isolated bedroom a…
$509,560
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Languages
Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Duisburg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
An incredible price for this property - only 95,000 euros. A beautiful 3-room apartm…
$117,963
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2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Hausgeld: 246 euro Commission for the Buyer +5.95% on the cost of the property.Details
$487,905
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Penthouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready to move in. Exclusive penthouse with an area o…
$2,14M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
furnished apartment for sale 2 rooms Exclusive apartment in a sought-after area of Düsseld…
$685,391
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Stuttgart, Germany
2 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale a renovated 2-room apartment on the 2nd floor of an apartment building in Stuttgart…
$408,801
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2
The house is planned to be built in 2023. The house has an elevator. There is a loggia. L…
$720,241
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 31/40
Spacious  2-room apartment with balcony  in a modern building with an elevator on the 31st …
$916,897
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Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
Full description:3-room apartment with a balcony. Commission for the Buyer +7.14% of the co…
$579,837
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
1-room attic apartment with a roof terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in the dis…
$664,811
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in city villas in the center of the aristocratic city of Wiesbaden. The elega…
$922,004
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Duisburg, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
🏡 For sale is an investment apartment in Duisburg-Hamborn (Germany) The apartment is…
$96,731
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2 bedroom apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Possible income per month - 1.700.00 € Possible income per year - 20.400.00 € Possible pro…
$600,663
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2 room apartment in Meerbusch, Germany
2 room apartment
Meerbusch, Germany
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Apartments are offered in a new building in Meerbusch date of construction 2026 There are …
$637,994
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Essen, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
Here is a summary of the most important details about the apartment offered: **Property D…
$68,641
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3 bedroom apartment in Duisburg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Object for investment and life!!!Mega cost-effective facility in Duisburg, 95 m2. This offer…
$117,467
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3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 4
the house is well maintained the apartment is in excellent condition  the house has centra…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
3-room apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central area of ​​Munic…
$1,01M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious 3-room apartment in the central prestigious area of Munich with large ceilings with…
$1,51M
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3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
The house is planned to be built in 2023. LOCATIONFlingern Nord, one of the most popular re…
$749,488
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Krefeld, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Krefeld, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
A promising project for the construction of 1-2 apartments in the attic of a building is for…
$69,772
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2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
the house is planned to be built in 2023. LOCATION   Flingern Nord, one of the most popular…
$493,714
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Stuttgart, Germany
2 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
A well-maintained 2-room apartment is located on the ground floor of an apartment building i…
$373,227
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
Very good and advantageous location of the house in the city center! metro station 2 minutes…
$711,528
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Damp, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Damp, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 5
Direct location on the Baltic Sea coast with beach, yacht harbor and water sports🚗 Good tran…
Price on request
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2 room apartment in Region Hannover, Germany
2 room apartment
Region Hannover, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture of the project meets high standards, but at the same time is deliberately r…
$524,851
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Hamburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
A 3-room apartment with a balcony is located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. A ce…
$600,663
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
$1,31M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 4 rooms in Meerbusch, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Meerbusch, Germany
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 3
construction date 2026 There are 6 apartments in total WE06 apartment area 136.56 m2 4 ro…
$1,11M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Mauergasschen, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Mauergasschen, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
Exquisite apartment after renovationPayment is possible in rubles.This cozy apartment is loc…
$850,981
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Property types in Germany

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Germany

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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