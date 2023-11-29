Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Landkreis Muenchen

Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Muenchen, Germany

apartments
3
4 properties total found
Condo 3 rooms in Ottobrunn, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Ottobrunn, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central district of …
€870,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kreuzpullach, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbin…
€430,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Haar, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Haar, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
The 1-room attic apartment with a rooftop terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in …
€570,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 10 rooms in Gruenwald, Germany
Villa 10 rooms
Gruenwald, Germany
Rooms 10
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
10-room villa with an elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwal…
€11,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

Properties features in Landkreis Muenchen, Germany

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir