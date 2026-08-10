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Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Munchen, Germany

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apartments
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5 properties total found
Villa 10 rooms in Grunwald, Germany
Villa 10 rooms
Grunwald, Germany
Rooms 10
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
10-room villa with elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwald. …
$13,25M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Ottobrunn, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Ottobrunn, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
3-bedroom apartment on the first floor of an apartment building in the central district of M…
$1,01M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Grunwald, Germany
Villa 10 bedrooms
Grunwald, Germany
Bedrooms 10
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
10-room villa with elevator with large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grünwald. L…
$13,36M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Eglfing, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Eglfing, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
1-room attic apartment with a roof terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in the dis…
$662,289
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Grunwalder Forst, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Grunwalder Forst, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbing…
$499,622
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