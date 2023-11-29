Castles for sale in Germany

Show property on map Show properties list
Castle 10 bedrooms in Zettemin, Germany
Castle 10 bedrooms
Zettemin, Germany
Rooms 135
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 4
€895,000
Castle in Germany
Castle
Germany
Area 2 800 m²
Germany Rhineland-Palatinate Castle Hotel Authentic castle restored from…
€5,00M
Castle in Bavaria, Germany
Castle
Bavaria, Germany
Area 1 300 m²
Germany Bavaria Old castle in Bavaria A magnificent, impregnable, impres…
€17,00M
Castle in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Castle
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Area 1 223 m²
Germany Saxony Anhalt Court castle A great castle of great utility. …
€4,80M
Castle with garage, with heating, near infrastructure in Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Castle with garage, with heating, near infrastructure
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Area 700 m²
The 16th century ancient castle is located in the small town of Fichtenau, Baden-Württemberg…
€1,30M
Castle 21 bedroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Germany
Castle 21 bedroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Germany
Bedrooms 21
Area 2 250 m²
The stunning castle, surrounded by a beautiful park, is close to the towns of Maisen, Cotbus…
€3,50M
Castle in city center, with gaurded area, near infrastructure in Germany
Castle in city center, with gaurded area, near infrastructure
Germany
Area 5 079 m²
The ancient castle is located on a hill above the Elba River in Maisen, Germany. This pictur…
€4,58M
Castle with furniture, with garage, with gaurded area in Germany
Castle with furniture, with garage, with gaurded area
Germany
The proposed castle is in a very picturesque place, surrounded by a trout pond. Despite its …
€2,20M
Castle 13 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Germany
Castle 13 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Germany
Bedrooms 13
Area 8 608 m²
The stunning castle is located in the southeast of Brandenburg Land in the area of Spree Nei…
€3,90M
Castle 14 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Dresden, Germany
Castle 14 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Dresden, Germany
Bedrooms 14
Area 1 000 m²
This exclusive castle is located in the town of Meisen near Dresden. The castle is in a calm…
€950,000
Castle 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Oberammergau, Germany
Castle 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Oberammergau, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 250 m²
The exquisite castle is located in Oberammergau, Bavaria. The castle, surrounded by pictures…
€2,95M
