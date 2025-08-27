  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden

Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$50,000
from
$1,500/m²
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 32655
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

Archi Kikvidze Garden is a modern residential complex located in the Nadzaladevi district of Tbilisi, on Z. Kikvidze Street — just a two-minute walk from the Gotsiridze and Didube metro stations. The project is distinguished by a vast green courtyard of 15,000 m² that includes recreation spaces, sports areas, and children’s playgrounds — creating a calm and healthy environment in the heart of the city.

The complex also features commercial spaces, underground parking, and landscaped gardens that encourage a balanced urban lifestyle. The construction uses environmentally friendly, energy-efficient materials from the German brand YTONG, which maintain a stable indoor temperature and reduce energy costs by up to 40%.

Completion of construction is scheduled for December 2027. Prices start from $1,500 per m², making Archi Kikvidze Garden an affordable and sustainable investment in a rapidly developing central district of Tbilisi.

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$54,000
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$150,000
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$52,500
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave SS
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,665
Apartment building Tower Gelovani
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$70,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$50,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Pala Varketili
Apartment building Pala Varketili
Apartment building Pala Varketili
Apartment building Pala Varketili
Apartment building Pala Varketili
Telavi Municipality, Georgia
from
$33,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
About the project The Pala Group construction company presents a new residential complex, Your House, in Varketili, on Tsnorisskali Street. The residential complex includes 9 residential and commercial floors as well as a parking lot, a green yard, children's playgrounds, a square and well-…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Residential complex Verita Kavtaradze
Residential complex Verita Kavtaradze
Residential complex Verita Kavtaradze
Residential complex Verita Kavtaradze
Residential complex Verita Kavtaradze
Show all Residential complex Verita Kavtaradze
Residential complex Verita Kavtaradze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$100,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 21
The commercial space consists of 6,000 square meters and covers all the needs of the residents. A hypermarket and a pharmacy will be located on the territory of the complex. Our residents will benefit from a gym, beauty and aesthetic medicine centers. The complex is located on Kavtaradze…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building Krtsanisi Margaliti
Apartment building Krtsanisi Margaliti
Apartment building Krtsanisi Margaliti
Apartment building Krtsanisi Margaliti
Apartment building Krtsanisi Margaliti
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$57,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Step into the elegance of "Krtsanisi Margaliti by Apart", a true architectural jewel by the esteemed APART GROUP. Located in the heart of Georgia's capital, within the Krtsanisi district, this sanctuary stands where the government once resided. Amidst its quaint avenues, "Krtsanisi Margali…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications