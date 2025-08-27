Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden

Archi Kikvidze Garden is a modern residential complex located in the Nadzaladevi district of Tbilisi, on Z. Kikvidze Street — just a two-minute walk from the Gotsiridze and Didube metro stations. The project is distinguished by a vast green courtyard of 15,000 m² that includes recreation spaces, sports areas, and children’s playgrounds — creating a calm and healthy environment in the heart of the city.

The complex also features commercial spaces, underground parking, and landscaped gardens that encourage a balanced urban lifestyle. The construction uses environmentally friendly, energy-efficient materials from the German brand YTONG, which maintain a stable indoor temperature and reduce energy costs by up to 40%.

Completion of construction is scheduled for December 2027. Prices start from $1,500 per m², making Archi Kikvidze Garden an affordable and sustainable investment in a rapidly developing central district of Tbilisi.