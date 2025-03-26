Residential complex

Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment blocks built on up to 23 000 m2 of land that meets all the modern lifestyle low-density development requirements and is located near the shores of Lisi Lake. The complex has a swimming pool, 24/7 security, sports playgrounds, and a kid's area. State of delivery of the apartment — renovation/turnkey. Total area — 52.65 m2. Living area — 46 m2. Balcony area — 6.65 m2. 0% installment plan from the developer for 1 year. Initial payment — from 30%.