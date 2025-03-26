  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$90,440
3 1
ID: 5895
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    28

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Trademark Collection by Wyndham 4* is a luxurious hotel-type complex in Krtsanisi, a diplomatic district of Tbilisi. During the project's development, the main attention was paid to creating a healthy living environment, so the territory surrounded by picturesque forests, pine forests, and mountains was chosen. The total area of the project is 60,000 m² and the complex consists of 2 blocks: hotel (470 rooms) and residential (250 apartments).

 

Layout (fully renovated):

  • 1-bedroom apartment - area 54.7 m² / Price $125,000 (+$350 m² furniture & appliances - Wyndham standards).

 

Amenities

  • A parking lot for 335 cars
  • Concierge service
  • Shopping center 
  • Pharmacy & Bank
  • Fitness Center & Spa Complex
  • Pools (panoramic and indoor)
  • Bar & Restaurant 
  • Playground for children
  • Recreational areas
  • Pine forest

 

Due to the presence of a large number of diplomatic missions in the vicinity of the complex: France, Great Britain, Qatar, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Japan, and Ireland, the demand for rental property in this area is expected to be high all year round, with a tendency to increase.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 46.3 – 54.7
Price per m², USD 2,395 – 2,887
Apartment price, USD 131,000 – 133,690
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 56.6
Price per m², USD 2,271
Apartment price, USD 128,544
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 111.9
Price per m², USD 2,185
Apartment price, USD 244,549
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 32.6
Price per m², USD 2,774
Apartment price, USD 90,440

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia

Video Review of residential complex

Developer news

26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
