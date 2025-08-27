  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Tbilisi Boulevard pervyj kurortnyj rajon u Tbilisskogo mora

Residential quarter Tbilisi Boulevard pervyj kurortnyj rajon u Tbilisskogo mora

Tbilisi, Georgia
$43,000
$1,430/m²
18
ID: 27535
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/09/2025

Location

  Country
    Georgia
  City
    Tbilisi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

Русский Русский

Tbilisi Boulevard is a unique project that has no analogues in the capital of Georgia. On the shores of the Tbilisi Sea, the first full-fledged resort within the city is being created, where the concept of rest by the water turns into daily comfort and a new level of quality of life.

The project will become a modern space combining housing, commerce, sports, recreation and nature, while ensuring energy efficiency and sustainable development of the district.

📍 Location and benefits

  • The Tbilisi Sea was established in 1953 as the main source of water for the city.

  • It is located at an altitude of about 600 meters above sea level, thanks to which a unique microclimate is formed here.

  • The area is characterized by low congestion and environmental cleanliness compared to the center of Tbilisi.

  • Surrounded by a forest park zone, natural views and a promenade for walking.

🏡 Residential area

  • The total area of the project is 30 hectares.

  • 6 housing blocks, 13 buildings.

  • Each building is equipped with an independent underground parking.

  • Solar panels are installed on the roof of each building, which makes the complex energy-independent and reduces utility costs.

  • Apartments are offered early on at a price of $48,000.

🛍 Commercial and social infrastructure

Everything necessary for family life is collected in walking distance:

  • Mall and hypermarket

  • 5* Gino Seaside Hotel Tbilisi

  • Hotel Promenade

  • Modern business center with offices and coworking spaces

  • Bank, pharmacy, supermarkets

  • European Standard School and kindergarten

  • Medical centre

  • Restaurants and cafes

  • Children's playgrounds and development zones

⚽ Sport and recreation

Tbilisi Boulevard offers residents a full range of sports and cultural facilities:

  • Football field

  • basketball court

  • Rugby field

  • Tennis and padel courts

  • Bikeways and gym

  • Amphitheatre for cultural events

🌊 Rest by the sea

The project turns the Tbilisi Sea into a space for everyday recreation.

  • Aquapark

  • Pools

  • Boulevard promenade along the coast

  • Water scooters and bicycles

  • Opportunities for yachting and pleasure navigation

🌱 Environmental and innovation

  • Large-scale implementation of solar panels on all buildings.

  • Clean environment and calm environment due to the remoteness from the center.

  • Integration with the natural landscape and forest park zone.

✨ Why Tbilisi Boulevard?

  • The first resort project in Tbilisi is a combination of housing, recreation and infrastructure.

  • Ideal for families who value safety, ecology and comfort.

  • A unique location on the Tbilisi Sea with clean air and water views.

  • A complete set of infrastructure “city within a city”.

  • The opportunity to buy an apartment at the start from $ 1,430 per m2 with the prospect of rising cost as the project develops.

👉 This project is a great opportunity for investors and families who want to combine the comfort of living, relaxing by the water and buying at an early stage.

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 30.0 – 57.0
Price per m², USD 1,404 – 1,433
Apartment price, USD 43,000 – 80,000

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia

