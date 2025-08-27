Residential quarter Tbilisi Boulevard pervyj kurortnyj rajon u Tbilisskogo mora

Tbilisi Boulevard is a unique project that has no analogues in the capital of Georgia. On the shores of the Tbilisi Sea, the first full-fledged resort within the city is being created, where the concept of rest by the water turns into daily comfort and a new level of quality of life.

The project will become a modern space combining housing, commerce, sports, recreation and nature, while ensuring energy efficiency and sustainable development of the district.

📍 Location and benefits

The Tbilisi Sea was established in 1953 as the main source of water for the city.

It is located at an altitude of about 600 meters above sea level, thanks to which a unique microclimate is formed here.

The area is characterized by low congestion and environmental cleanliness compared to the center of Tbilisi.

Surrounded by a forest park zone, natural views and a promenade for walking.

🏡 Residential area

The total area of the project is 30 hectares.

6 housing blocks, 13 buildings.

Each building is equipped with an independent underground parking.

Solar panels are installed on the roof of each building, which makes the complex energy-independent and reduces utility costs.

Apartments are offered early on at a price of $48,000.

🛍 Commercial and social infrastructure

Everything necessary for family life is collected in walking distance:

Mall and hypermarket

5* Gino Seaside Hotel Tbilisi

Hotel Promenade

Modern business center with offices and coworking spaces

Bank, pharmacy, supermarkets

European Standard School and kindergarten

Medical centre

Restaurants and cafes

Children's playgrounds and development zones

⚽ Sport and recreation

Tbilisi Boulevard offers residents a full range of sports and cultural facilities:

Football field

basketball court

Rugby field

Tennis and padel courts

Bikeways and gym

Amphitheatre for cultural events

🌊 Rest by the sea

The project turns the Tbilisi Sea into a space for everyday recreation.

Aquapark

Pools

Boulevard promenade along the coast

Water scooters and bicycles

Opportunities for yachting and pleasure navigation

🌱 Environmental and innovation

Large-scale implementation of solar panels on all buildings.

Clean environment and calm environment due to the remoteness from the center.

Integration with the natural landscape and forest park zone.

✨ Why Tbilisi Boulevard?

The first resort project in Tbilisi is a combination of housing, recreation and infrastructure.

Ideal for families who value safety, ecology and comfort.

A unique location on the Tbilisi Sea with clean air and water views.

A complete set of infrastructure “city within a city”.

The opportunity to buy an apartment at the start from $ 1,430 per m2 with the prospect of rising cost as the project develops.

👉 This project is a great opportunity for investors and families who want to combine the comfort of living, relaxing by the water and buying at an early stage.