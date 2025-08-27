Residential complex Dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v prestiznom komplekse

  1. Realting.com
Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
;
17
ID: 28010
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Metro
    300 Aragveli (~ 200 m)
  • Metro
    Avlabari (~ 1000 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Русский Русский

We present to your attention a unique opportunity to purchase a stylish one-bedroom apartment in a prestigious complex located in the center of historic Tbilisi. This is not just housing, it is immersion in the atmosphere of centuries-old history and cultural heritage, where every corner breathes the past, and modern comfort is harmoniously interwoven into the authentic appearance of the Old Town.

World-class infrastructure, available directly on the territory of the complex:

  • Health and activity: Modern gym and refreshing indoor pool.
  • Rest and entertainment: A cozy restaurant for pleasant evenings, a safe children's area for the youngest.
  • Comfort and convenience: Spacious business lounge for work and meetings, a quiet library for privacy, a stylish lobby, a green garden for walking and relaxing in the fresh air.
  • Security and service: round-the-clock security, concierge service 24/7, reception, banking, laundry, room service and parking services - all for your peace of mind and impeccable service.

Terms of payment:

  • Initial payment: Only 20% of the cost of the apartment.
  • Interest-free installments: Convenient installment payments until March 2028, allowing you to pay the cost of the apartment without overpayments.

Contact us now to find out more!

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare

