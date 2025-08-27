Residential complex Dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v prestiznom komplekse

We present to your attention a unique opportunity to purchase a stylish one-bedroom apartment in a prestigious complex located in the center of historic Tbilisi. This is not just housing, it is immersion in the atmosphere of centuries-old history and cultural heritage, where every corner breathes the past, and modern comfort is harmoniously interwoven into the authentic appearance of the Old Town.

World-class infrastructure, available directly on the territory of the complex:

Health and activity: Modern gym and refreshing indoor pool.

Rest and entertainment: A cozy restaurant for pleasant evenings, a safe children's area for the youngest.

Comfort and convenience: Spacious business lounge for work and meetings, a quiet library for privacy, a stylish lobby, a green garden for walking and relaxing in the fresh air.

Security and service: round-the-clock security, concierge service 24/7, reception, banking, laundry, room service and parking services - all for your peace of mind and impeccable service.

Terms of payment:

Initial payment: Only 20% of the cost of the apartment.

Interest-free installments: Convenient installment payments until March 2028, allowing you to pay the cost of the apartment without overpayments.

Contact us now to find out more!