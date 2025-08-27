  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise

Tbilisi, Georgia
$80,000
$2,600/m²
6
ID: 32656
Last update: 15/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

Lisi Sunrise is a new residential complex located in the green district of Saburtalo, just a 15-minute walk from the beautiful Lisi Lake. The project consists of 6 low-rise residential buildings surrounding a landscaped courtyard of 15,000 m², with a children’s play area and underground parking. Each apartment offers panoramic views of Tbilisi, blending nature, comfort, and modern design.

Constructed with European-standard, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient materials, the complex uses YTONG blocks from Germany — six times less heat-conductive than standard materials, reducing energy consumption by up to 40%. High-quality HPL panels, decorative moldings, and glass railings create a refined, elegant exterior.

The complex features a swimming pool, gym, cinema, and green recreation areas, creating an environment that promotes well-being and comfort. Completion is scheduled for March 2027, with prices starting from $2,600 per m² — an excellent investment for those seeking sustainable living and long-term value in Tbilisi.

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

