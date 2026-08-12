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New houses and villas for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
4
Peyia
2
East Paphos Municipality
4
Yeroskipou
4
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Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Show all Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,24M
Finishing options Finished
Villa in the complex Royal Bay Resort - Paphos | CyprusThe Royal Bay Resort is located in the prestigious area of Tombs of the Kings - Kato Paphos along the coast, right on the famous sandy beach Venus Beach.Price: EUR 1.085.000 + VATThe villa can be rented for 600 EUR per day.Villa characte…
Agency
Smart Home
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Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
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Villa City Views
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$617,342
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 135–161 m²
9 real estate properties 9
City Views — 12 modern villas in Konia, Paphos: 3 bedrooms, private pool, up to 175 m² of living space, plots up to 291 m², prices from €530,000. The project is located just 4 km from Paphos city center and 6 km from the sea, in the prestigious area of Konia. Spacious interiors, panoramic…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Townhouse Konia Green
Townhouse Konia Green
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$464,171
VAT
The year of construction 2026
TOP DEVELOPER - Gated community: 34 villas + 26 houses around central green park. Prestigious hillside location, 3km to Paphos center, 5 min to International School. Private pools, high quality materials
Association
BitProperty
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TekceTekce
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
Villa Superior
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Villa Superior
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$5,61M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
For sale – 6-Bedroom Villa Superior in Peyia, Paphos Villa Superior is a world-class modern mansion for sale in Peyia, Paphos — a masterpiece of contemporary architecture set on an expansive 2,319 m² plot with 1,372 m² of covered areas. Designed to the highest European standards, this res…
Association
BitProperty
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Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Show all Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$308,377
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
🏙️ About the Project LUNA GENE offers a stylish collection of 24 apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms. The development blends modern aesthetics with functionality, offering open layouts, large windows, and high-quality materials. Residents can enjoy a communal swimming pool, children’s pla…
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
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Cottage village Infinity
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$661,192
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 123–254 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Infinity Villas — Luxurious 3, 4, and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia, Paphos Total villa area: 123 m² to 309 m² | Plots: 293 m² to 800 m² | Private pool | Covered garage | Prices from €560,000 + VAT Infinity is an exclusive complex of 20 luxury detached villas with modern architecture, locate…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
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Cottage village The Pearl
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$748,057
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 173–181 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The Pearl — 5 modern villas with 3 bedrooms, private pool and terrace, just 1 km from the sea and 4 km from Kings Avenue Mall in the prestigious area of Chloraka, Paphos. Ideal for permanent residence, holidays, or investment: VRF system, underfloor heating, energy efficiency, privacy, an…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 189 m²
1 real estate property 1
Complex with 5 villas
Association
BitProperty
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Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
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Villa Dionysus Greens
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
$582,022
The year of construction 2023
Area 129–364 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Elite villas Despite the location in the heart of the resort, the elite villas of the Dionysa Garden complex are designed to create maximum comfort and privacy. The complex will be erected surrounded by golf courses and will allow owners to fully enjoy the beauties of the surrounding natu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Villa
211.3 – 364.3
1,13M – 2,02M
Developer
Aphrodite Hills
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Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$691,470
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 172–219 m²
5 real estate properties 5
3 & 4 Bedrooms | Plot sizes up to 422 m² | Covered areas up to 219 m² Private Pool | Energy Class A | Garage | Contemporary finishes & design Golden Hills is a private community of 20 elegant villas set on an elevated location in Geroskipou, just minutes from the beach, Paphos city cente…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$842,592
The year of construction 2026
Area 197 m²
1 real estate property 1
Sandy Beach Villas is an exclusive gated complex in Geroskipou, Paphos, offering luxurious living in a serene environment. The development consists of six elegant villas, each featuring three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a guest toilet, and a private pool. Located just 300 meters from t…
Association
BitProperty
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Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
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Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
$2,42M
The year of construction 2020
Area 318 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The new project “Best Golf Resort in Europe 2018”, according to the international association of golf tour operators “Poseidon”, is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Large areas with picturesque gardens create an atmosphere of privacy within walking distance…
Developer
Aphrodite Hills
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Villa Astra 12 – Smart Investment and Luxury Living in Paphos
Villa Astra 12 – Smart Investment and Luxury Living in Paphos
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$463,583
Number of floors 2
Located near the Tombs of the Kings and elite Elysium Hotel, Astra 12 offers 1 & 2-bedroom apartments with premium finishes and sea views from the 3rd floor. A 19% VAT saving through building renovation makes this a unique investment. Key benefits: top location, September 2025 completion,…
Association
BitProperty
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Villa Almonds Villas
Villa Almonds Villas
Villa Almonds Villas
Villa Almonds Villas
Villa Almonds Villas
Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$556,110
The year of construction 2026
Area 199 m²
1 real estate property 1
Discover Almond Villas, a luxurious enclave of 9 exquisite villas nestled in the serene hills of Episkopi, Paphos, Cyprus. Surrounded by lush almond and olive trees, this tranquil haven offers meticulously designed interiors flooded with natural light. These villas boast VRV systems for effi…
Association
BitProperty
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