New build Houses and Villas in Episkopi Pafou, Cyprus

Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$556,110
The year of construction 2026
Area 199 m²
1 real estate property 1
Discover Almond Villas, a luxurious enclave of 9 exquisite villas nestled in the serene hills of Episkopi, Paphos, Cyprus. Surrounded by lush almond and olive trees, this tranquil haven offers meticulously designed interiors flooded with natural light. These villas boast VRV systems for effi…
Association
BitProperty
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage village Almond Villas
Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$570,462
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 199 m²
5 real estate properties 5
🟡 Almonds Villas – Modern Luxury in the Heart of Nature 3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | Plot: 295–467 m² | Covered Area: 198.75 m² Price: From €495,000 + VAT | Delivery: 10–15 months Almonds Villas is a new boutique development of 9 premium villas in the charming village of Episkopi, Papho…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
