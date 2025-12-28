  1. Realting.com
New build Houses and Villas in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
5
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$691,470
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 172–219 m²
5 real estate properties 5
3 & 4 Bedrooms | Plot sizes up to 422 m² | Covered areas up to 219 m² Private Pool | Energy Class A | Garage | Contemporary finishes & design Golden Hills is a private community of 20 elegant villas set on an elevated location in Geroskipou, just minutes from the beach, Paphos city cente…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Cottage village Elite Residences
Cottage village Elite Residences
Cottage village Elite Residences
Cottage village Elite Residences
Cottage village Elite Residences
Show all Cottage village Elite Residences
Cottage village Elite Residences
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$996,249
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 220 m²
1 real estate property 1
🌟 Modern villas with 3–4 bedrooms, private pools, and plots up to 600 m². Elite Residences is a premium development near the sea in Paphos. Welcome to Elite Residences — an exceptional residential project located in one of the most prestigious areas of Paphos, Geroskipou. This developmen…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 189 m²
1 real estate property 1
Complex with 5 villas
Association
BitProperty
OneOne
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Show all Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$308,377
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
🏙️ About the Project LUNA GENE offers a stylish collection of 24 apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms. The development blends modern aesthetics with functionality, offering open layouts, large windows, and high-quality materials. Residents can enjoy a communal swimming pool, children’s pla…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$842,592
The year of construction 2026
Area 197 m²
1 real estate property 1
Sandy Beach Villas is an exclusive gated complex in Geroskipou, Paphos, offering luxurious living in a serene environment. The development consists of six elegant villas, each featuring three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a guest toilet, and a private pool. Located just 300 meters from t…
Association
BitProperty
