Villa City Views

City Views — 12 modern villas in Konia, Paphos: 3 bedrooms, private pool, up to 175 m² of living space, plots up to 291 m², prices from €530,000.
The project is located just 4 km from Paphos city center and 6 km from the sea, in the prestigious area of Konia. Spacious interiors, panoramic windows and private terraces with pools create ideal conditions for comfortable living and leisure in Cyprus.
Key Features
3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms
Covered area from 134.5 to 150 m²
Verandas from 12 to 35 m²
Total covered area up to 175 m²
Plots from 252 to 291 m²
Private pool 3×6 m
VRF air conditioning system
Underfloor heating system
Energy-efficient windows and insulation
Private parking and customizable finishes
Location
4 km to Paphos city center
6 km to the beach
2.5 km to the hospital
3 km to supermarket
5 km to international school
8.9 km to the harbor
10 km to golf resort
15 km to the airport
Suitable for
Families with children looking for peace and safety
Investors for long-term rentals
Investors for short-term rentals with high returns
City Views — the perfect blend of comfort, modern design, and profitable opportunities in one of Paphos’ best locations.
📩 Contact us today to get more details and reserve your villa in City Views.