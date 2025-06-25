  1. Realting.com
Villa City Views

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$617,342
$3,832/m²
9
ID: 27491
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

City Views — 12 modern villas in Konia, Paphos: 3 bedrooms, private pool, up to 175 m² of living space, plots up to 291 m², prices from €530,000.

The project is located just 4 km from Paphos city center and 6 km from the sea, in the prestigious area of Konia. Spacious interiors, panoramic windows and private terraces with pools create ideal conditions for comfortable living and leisure in Cyprus.

Key Features

  • 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms

  • Covered area from 134.5 to 150 m²

  • Verandas from 12 to 35 m²

  • Total covered area up to 175 m²

  • Plots from 252 to 291 m²

  • Private pool 3×6 m

  • VRF air conditioning system

  • Underfloor heating system

  • Energy-efficient windows and insulation

  • Private parking and customizable finishes

Location

  • 4 km to Paphos city center

  • 6 km to the beach

  • 2.5 km to the hospital

  • 3 km to supermarket

  • 5 km to international school

  • 8.9 km to the harbor

  • 10 km to golf resort

  • 15 km to the airport

Suitable for

  • Families with children looking for peace and safety

  • Investors for long-term rentals

  • Investors for short-term rentals with high returns

City Views — the perfect blend of comfort, modern design, and profitable opportunities in one of Paphos’ best locations.

📩 Contact us today to get more details and reserve your villa in City Views.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 135.0 – 161.0
Price per m², USD 3,834 – 4,832
Apartment price, USD 617,342 – 652,286

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

