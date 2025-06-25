Villa City Views

City Views — 12 modern villas in Konia, Paphos: 3 bedrooms, private pool, up to 175 m² of living space, plots up to 291 m², prices from €530,000.

The project is located just 4 km from Paphos city center and 6 km from the sea, in the prestigious area of Konia. Spacious interiors, panoramic windows and private terraces with pools create ideal conditions for comfortable living and leisure in Cyprus.

Key Features

3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms

Covered area from 134.5 to 150 m²

Verandas from 12 to 35 m²

Total covered area up to 175 m²

Plots from 252 to 291 m²

Private pool 3×6 m

VRF air conditioning system

Underfloor heating system

Energy-efficient windows and insulation

Private parking and customizable finishes

Location

4 km to Paphos city center

6 km to the beach

2.5 km to the hospital

3 km to supermarket

5 km to international school

8.9 km to the harbor

10 km to golf resort

15 km to the airport

Suitable for

Families with children looking for peace and safety

Investors for long-term rentals

Investors for short-term rentals with high returns

City Views — the perfect blend of comfort, modern design, and profitable opportunities in one of Paphos’ best locations.

