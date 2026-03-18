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Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,24M
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ID: 38182
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

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Villa in the complex Royal Bay Resort - Paphos | Cyprus

The Royal Bay Resort is located in the prestigious area of Tombs of the Kings - Kato Paphos along the coast, right on the famous sandy beach Venus Beach.

Price: EUR 1.085.000 + VAT
The villa can be rented for 600 EUR per day.

Villa characteristics

  • Year of construction: 2025
  • Planning - 3+1
  • The area of the villa - 164 m2
  • Area of plot - 326 m2
  • Private pool
  • Private covered parking
  • Panoramic sea view
  • Open-plan kitchen
  • Bathrooms 3 and guest toilet
  • Multisplit air conditioning system VRV

Designed on two elegant levels, the villa showcases an organic mix of interior and exterior spaces.

On the first floor there is a bright living room and an open plan dining room, decorated with large windows, from which an endless horizon opens. On the same level are a modern kitchen, guest toilet and a well-equipped guest bedroom.

Sliding doors lead to a private pool and landscaped garden, creating an idyllic setting for relaxation and entertainment by the sea.

On the top floor there are two spacious bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and a separate terrace, offering panoramic sea views and where you can enjoy sunrises in the morning and sunsets in the evening.

The entire villa is finished with high-quality materials, equipped with thoughtful storage systems and multisplit VRV air conditioning systems, which reflects the desire for quality, comfort and restrained luxury.

The infrastructure of the complex:

A wide range of facilities is available for residents and guests of the complex:

  • Clubhouse with round-the-clock reception and concierge services
  • Restaurant and bar
  • Modern spa and fitness center
  • Common pool
  • Playground
  • Landscape gardens
  • 24-hour security and professional property management

Why choose this place

The complex has a very good location:

  • Within walking distance are supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, a shopping center, an international school, the harbor of Paphos, a medieval castle and archaeological sites.
  • A convenient exit to the beach of Coral Bay and to the international airport.
  • Combination of silence, privacy and good transport accessibility.

Who's this offer for?

Royal Bay Resort is suitable for those looking for:

  • elite lifestyle by the sea;
  • the opportunity to purchase property for recreation or permanent residence;
  • Reliable investments in premium coastal real estate in Cyprus.

For more information on this project, please call/write us.

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa Villa v komplekse Royal Bay Resort Pafos Kipr
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,24M
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